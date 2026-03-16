Blackhawks Sign Former First-Round Pick to Entry-Level Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Sacha Boisvert to a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2027-28 season.

The forward will have a contract that carries a salary cap hit of $974,167 — near the max for an entry-level deal. Boisvert was previously selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (No. 18 overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. At only 19, this agreement was reached after Boisvert's sophomore season ended at Boston University on March 14 with a loss to UConn in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East tournament

Boisvert tallied 17 points across three goals and 14 assists in the 2025-26 campaign — matching a collegiate career high and ranking third on the team with his 14.

The 6'3", 185-pound forward competed in 63 collegiate games split between Boston University and the University of North Dakota from 2024-26, compiling 49 points. Boisvert, who is a native of Trois-Rivières, Quebec, was previously named the Hockey East Player of the Week on Nov. 10 and also earned NCHC Rookie of the Year as a freshman with North Dakota in 2024-25.

Sacha Boisvert Inks Entry Level Contract

Boisvert will join fellow young talent on the Chicago roster — Artyom Levshunov, Oliver Moore, Nick Lardis and Connor Bedard; who were all born in 2005.

In NCAA hockey, the six league champions will earn automatic berths into the 16-team NCAA field, with the other 10 spots going to the top teams in the NPI rankings. The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed on March 22. The Frozen Four is in Las Vegas on April 9 and 11.

Chicago currently sits at the very bottom of the Central Division with 61 points across a 25-30-11 overall record. The Blackhawks most recently fell 4-0 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights and next take on the Minnesota Wild on March 17.

Boisvert's March 16 signing comes after Bedard was given the alternate captain patch for the rest of the season after trades that caused changes to the Chicago player leadership group. Bedard is only 20, and was drafted by Chicago at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He has 190 points across his career so far (72 goals, 118 assists). This year, he has seen 62 points across 52 games played.

Boston University is a five-time NCAA champion. Fellow Terrier Cole Hutson signed his entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals on March 15.

Boisvert previously also spent time in the USHL prior, where he recorded 113 points (53 goals, 60 assists) in 118 regular-season games.

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