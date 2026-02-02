Bruins Loss Shows How Far Team Has to Go

The Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning played one of the most entertaining outdoor games in NHL history. The two Atlantic Division rivals battled it out at Raymond James Stadium, and the game contained everything.

The Bruins and Lightning arrived in style, with nods to their city's histories and NFL teams. When the puck dropped, the two teams combined for 80 shots on goal, 40 penalty minutes, 11 goals and a goalie fight.

Despite all that, the Bruins came away with the shootout loss. They picked up a point, but the loss showed the notable flaws in Boston's game and just how far they have to go.

Inability to Close

Eight minutes into the second period, the Bruins were in complete control. They were up 5-1 and had the game in their hands.

Then the Lightning stormed back. They scored four unanswered goals to tie things up at 5-5, and scoring winger Jake Guentzel iced the game with the shootout winner to give Tampa the extra point.

The Lightning are an excellent team, but when you have a four-goal lead midway through the game, you have to close. The Bruins instead turned the puck over, allowing Tampa back into the game. As Bruins superstar David Pastrnak put it, their mistakes cost them against a top NHL squad.

"The game was over, the game was in our hands," he said. "We had them. We made the mistakes and let them back in the game with our mistakes, and you can't afford it against a team like Tampa. They are a heck of a team."

Feb 1, 2026; Tampa Bay, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) prepares to make the save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in the 2026 Stadium Series ice hockey game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Swayman of It All

The mistakes could have been mitigated or negated entirely if Bruins starting goalie Jeremy Swayman bailed the team out. The 27-year-old is having a bounce-back campaign after a tough 2024-2025 season. Now in year two of his massive contract extension, he's returned to being a dependable starter.

Swayman even showed some fight, literally. As tensions boiled, he and Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy dropped the mitts and their helmets and exchanged blows.

From that point on, however, the Bruins fell apart. The Lightning crawled back and launched 46 shots on goal against Swayman. Despite his best efforts, he couldn't salvage a truly disappointing effort in front of him.

The Bruins have been a largely impressive team under first-year head coach Marco Sturm. They've moved into a Wild Card spot and are challenging for more. There are still holes in their game, however, as their recent loss perfectly illustrated.

