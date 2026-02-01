Bruins Arrive to Stadium Series Channeling Boston History

Entering play against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2026 NHL Stadium Series, the Boston Bruins turned heads thanks to their choice of walk-in attire.

The Bruins make the choice to dress as Revolutionary War-era soldiers — referring to themselves as Patriots online. Tampa Bay dressed as the Buccaneers, wearing the famous orange "creamsicle" uniforms as they walked into Raymond James Stadium.

Boston's look was more historic, with the Bruins even being dressed by the Garment District’s Boston Costume. Each Bruins player was dressed in a topcoat, breeches and knee-high socks and topped off the look with a tri-corner hat. Some even opted for wigs.

Laurenne Mercier, the Bruins' manager of team services and hockey administration, made the arrangements for the attire. It has been noted that the decision for historic costumes could have been made due to the matchup taking place throughout Tampa’s annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest.

Defenseman and enforcer Nikita Zadorov told NHL.com that this was the Bruins' way of putting a Boston twist on the event through channeling the American Revolution.

“The idea behind it was kind of bring something Bostonian. Obviously, Boston is a really historical city in the United States, and so we decided to dress up as the patriots from the 17th century," Zadorov said via Belle Fraser.

Bruins Dress in American Revolution Costumes Ahead of 2026 Stadium Series

Boston Costume reportedly provided the Bruins with an entire selection of tailcoats, shoe buckles, wigs and tricorn hats for the players to pick from.

The Bruins are coming! The Bruins are coming! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/xzusMpJtBx — NESN (@NESN) February 1, 2026

Zadarov also said that each member of the Bruins added a unique flair to their costumes.

“People will see a lot of different options. Some guys, they dressed like they’re literally going to the war, and some guys dressed like they never stepped on the battlefield ever in their life. It’s a different variety of people at that time,” Zadorov said. “I have a wig, and I literally look like a politician from the 16th century who never stepped on the battlefield ever in his life. Pretty much making directions.”

Jan 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) before a face-off during the second period of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

The Bruins' decision in attire was also centered around paying respect to the Founding Fathers of America and the city of Boston as a whole. In addition, multiple players also referenced the symbolism to the New England Patriots.

Boston will be represented in the upcoming Super Bowl LX through the New England Patriots' 12th Super Bowl appearance in history. They will be taking on the Seattle Seahawks after defeating the Denver Broncos in the recent AFC Championships.

"[We wanted to] give the respect to the Founding Fathers of America, and also, it has good ties to our football team," Zadorov also said.

SOME PATRIOTS HAVE ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/DEG7T2YbHN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 1, 2026

The Stadium Series is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. EST, with the Bruins most recently taking down the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-3. Tampa Bay currently sits at first in the Atlantic Division with 72 points across a 34-14-4 overall record.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!