NHL Sees Back-To-Back Goalie Fights

From pirate ships and the coldest weekend Tampa, Fla. had seen in 20 years, it really seems like the 2026 NHL Stadium Series between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning has it all.

With the Bruins leading 5-4 at the conclusion of the middle frame, fans tuning in must have also noticed that a high number of on-ice fights as well. The second period saw plenty of action, including back-to-back goals for the Lightning as it wound to a close.

However, that period also saw a goalie fight between netminders Jeremy Swayman and Andrei Vasilevskiy. Vasilevskiy was awarded five minutes for fighting, with his penalty going on to be served by Tampa Bay forward Oliver Bjorkstrand at the 8:59 minute-mark. Vasilevskiy took down Swayman, with both goaltenders smiling following the scrap.

This fight comes after San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky also went at it on Jan. 19th — meaning this marks the second goalie fight in the NHL in the span of two weeks.

Prior to the goalie fight from the Sharks and Panthers, the league had not seen one in six years.

"[A] goalie fight in an outdoor game, [that's] something you're never going to forget," Bruins' center Morgan Geekie said on the ESPN broadcast ahead of the third frame.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Jeremy Swayman Drop Gloves in 2026 Stadium Series Matchup

Plenty of stick taps were also heard throughout Raymond James Stadium from both sides as Vasilevskiy and Swayman readied themselves for the next play.

While goalie fights are typically a rarity, whenever they occur, they sure are exciting. Philipp Grubauer of the Seattle Kraken previously told Breakaway On SI he wanted to see more goalie fights across the league.

“I mean the fight, when was the last time you saw a goalie fight? That was pretty awesome to see. Would be nice if we could get those a little bit more often. I think it's a little bit more exciting for the game," Grubauer said.

And it appears the 2026 NHL Stadium Series granted that wish, perhaps indicating a future trend across the league.

Feb 1, 2026; Tampa Bay, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) exchange punches as officials Kyle Flemington and Julien Fournier look on during the second period in the 2026 Stadium Series ice hockey game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Vasilevskiy saved 24 shots of 29 attempts ahead of the third period (.828 SV%). Swayman of the Bruins saved 26 goals, with three of the four he allowed being scored on the power play by the end of the middle frame.

The Stadium Series was played with Boston most recently taking down the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-3. The Lightning currently sit at an impressive first place in the Atlantic Division with 72 points across a 34-14-4 overall record.

