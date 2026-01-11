NHL Unveils Rink Construction Plans for Stadium Series

The annual NHL Stadium Series is just around the corner. The game, which will feature the Boston Bruins traveling to Raymond James Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers — to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 1, is the second outdoor game in Florida this year after the Winter Classic visited Miami earlier in January. With the contest fast approaching, the NHL unveiled its plans to build the outdoor rink on the grass of the Buccaneers’ home field.

“To combat the challenge an open-air stadium in Florida presents for an outdoor game, the NHL will build the regulation-size rink inside a steel-framed, air-conditioned structure to protect it from the elements,” the NHL said in a media statement on Jan. 10.

“Spanning 34 feet high, 125 feet wide and 240 feet long, the state-of-the-art tent — developed by Texas-based GNB Global — will be dismantled before the teams face off outdoors in primetime in Florida.”

The process of constructing the rink at Raymond James Stadium differs significantly from the process needed to build the one for the Winter Classic at loanDepot Park, since the latter was able to utilize the retractable roof that the stadium had at its disposal.

An Exciting and Cool Process

Jan 2, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers line up during the national anthem prior to the 2026 Winter Classic ice hockey game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

According to Derek King, the NHL vice president of hockey operations, the Stadium Series’ rink construction is one that excites him.

“Building the ice for NHL outdoor games is always exciting, but this one is cool,” he said in the media statement put out by the league. “Not only are we building an ice rink inside Raymond James Stadium, we’re also going to build a fully enclosed refrigerated tent to make sure that ice is ready for puck drop."

"Sunshine, rain and humidity are all big factors and controlling these elements for as long as possible while we’re building the ice will be essential. Fans are going to love what they see when that tent comes off for game day.”

The @NHL unveiled its plans for the construction of the rink at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL #StadiumSeries in Tampa on Feb. 1 (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, SN, TVAS).



Details: https://t.co/Z227gWyNvp pic.twitter.com/CWgU88PPor — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) January 10, 2026

Steve Mayer, the NHL president for content and events, echoed that sentiment but admitted that the endeavor is challenging and bold.

“What we’re building in Tampa is one of the most ambitious event structures we’ve ever taken on,” Mayer said in the press release. “The conditions are challenging, the timeline is tight, and every detail matters — but that’s what makes it special. Our expert team thrives on pushing boundaries, and we’re confident that before and after the doors of Raymond James Stadium open, sports fans are going to see something like they’ve never seen before!!”

More Outdoor Hockey is Around the Corner

The Bruins and the Lightning will take the fresh ice on Feb. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in a game that’s sure to be a battle between two teams in contention for a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The game will be televised on ESPN in the United States and on Sportsnet in Canada.

