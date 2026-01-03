Rangers Win 2026 Winter Classic Thanks to Mika Magic

With a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Winter Classic, the New York Rangers have improved to a 6-0-0 all-time record in outdoor games.

The win at loanDepot Park against the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions came as center Mika Zibanejad logged a hat trick and two assists to set the record for most points in an NHL outdoor game. It also marked the first ever Winter Classic hat trick. In addition, this broke a three-game losing streak for the Blueshirts.

Zibanejad was also named the Cocoa Cup MVP and has been named to Team Sweden for the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

The Rangers scored two goals on the power play, marking only the fifth time they've done so all year.

Mika Zibanejad Leaves His Mark on Miami in 2026 Winter Classic

The Panthers and Rangers played in front of a sold out crowd of 36,153.

Fellow blueshirt Artemi Panarin posted three points (two goals, one assist). Goaltender Igor Shesterkin faced 37 shots and only allowed one on the Florida evening.

Per NHL.com, the game-time temperature was 63.1 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the warmest Winter Classic in history and the second-warmest NHL outdoor game, behind the Stadium Series at Coors Field in Denver (65 degrees) on Feb. 27, 2016.

Jan 2, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates with left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in the 2026 Winter Classic ice hockey game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Rangers are now 20-18-5 overall with a 3-0 all-time record in the Winter Classic.

Florida's Sam Reinhart scored on the power play at 2:20 of the final frame. The final goal of the night came from Zibanejad for a short-handed empty-net goal and the final 5-1 score.

Netminder Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves for the Panthers (now 21-16-3).

Stopping five of the Panthers’ six power plays, the Rangers also blocked 27 shots through 60 minutes and scored twice in the span of 64 seconds after dealing with an early push from the opposing Florida franchise in the first period.

Zibanejad now becomes just the third player with a hat trick in an outdoor game, alongside David Pastrnak (2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe) and Tyler Toffoli (2020 Stadium Series).

Though, perhaps the slow showing from the Panthers can also be attributed to the fact that they had just played their first NHL outdoor game.

Details throughout the game included pink flamingos, pink umbrellas and a pink lifeguard stand on the field at the home of the MLB’s Miami Marlins. There was also a snow scene with a white lifeguard chair and a synthetic auxiliary rink to represent the winter part of the classic — in sort of a winter meets summer theme.

