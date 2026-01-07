Mammoth to Host Avalanche in 2027 Winter Classic

In a stunning announcement during the franchise’s inaugural season, the Utah Mammoth will host the Colorado Avalanche in the 2027 NHL Winter Classic. Just months into existence, Utah’s expansion club, which acquired the former Arizona Coyotes roster but none of its history or records, is already set to stage one of the league’s premier events, putting outdoor hockey in Utah on the national stage sooner than anyone expected.

The game will be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of the University of Utah football program, giving the Mammoth a marquee moment barely two seasons into their existence.

At SEG our goal is to bring great things and build Utah. This is one of those things. The 18th Winter Classic coming to Utah in our 3rd year in the NHL. Couldn’t be more excited! Big things ahead! #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/wMJLaIzDEz — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) January 7, 2026

A Surprise Reveal in Year 1

The announcement came quickly and with star power. Team owners Ryan Smith and Ashley Smith were on site alongside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, signaling strong league confidence in the market. Star forward Logan Cooley represented the players, while Jackie Redmond of TNT handled on-site coverage.

College Football Cathedrals and Outdoor Hockey

The Winter Classic has increasingly leaned into college football stadiums to host its premier outdoor showcase. Massive venues built for tens of thousands provide the scale, spectacle, and atmosphere the league covets for its annual tradition.

Nov 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes fans celebrate a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rice-Eccles Stadium fits that mold perfectly, offering sweeping mountain backdrops and a passionate fan base eager for marquee hockey moments. Utah now becomes the fourth NCAA program whose football homes have transformed into outdoor hockey rinks for one of the NHL’s most watched events, joining Michigan (2014), Notre Dame (2019) and Ohio State (2025). The Cotton Bowl, now a College Football Playoff site, hosted the 2020 game.

A Young Mammoth Team Ready for the Spotlight

Utah’s on-ice product has helped accelerate the timeline. The Mammoth have been one of the league’s most surprising teams this season, driven by speed, youth, and a fearless style that has kept them competitive night after night.

Utah sits in 4th in the Central with a record of 20-20-3, placing it two points out of a playoff position.

With a young core already producing and growing together, the Winter Classic becomes both a reward and a proving ground with a chance for Utah to showcase not just a new market, but a legitimate, exciting team.

From South Beach to Snowfall

The announcement also highlights a dramatic contrast. After the 2026 Winter Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami, one of the warmest outdoor games in league history, the NHL pivots sharply back to winter conditions in Salt Lake City.

From palm trees to mountain air, the league’s premier outdoor event finds itself reinvented once again.

For a team that did not exist a year ago, the moment feels surreal. In 2027, Utah will host the Winter Classic and celebrate how quickly this franchise and this fan base have found their place in the NHL.

