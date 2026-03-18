PWHL Announces National Broadcast Plans for Walter Cup Finals

The PWHL will have their biggest games of the season broadcast on national television in the United States, demonstrating another huge step for the top women's professional league.

The PWHL previously announced that a set of their games would play on national TV, marking a first for the league. A week later, those broadcast plans have expanded.

In partnership with Scripp Sports, the PWHL will have their championship round, the Walter Cup Finals, broadcasted on ION. The championship series is scheduled to take place in May. Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson shared the network's excitement to bring more professional women's hockey to approximately 126 million households.

"Americans are hungry for more world-class women’s hockey," Symson said. "Fans shouldn’t have to wait another four years to experience this level of passion, skill and drama, so we’re keeping the momentum going by bringing the PWHL Walter Cup Finals to ION’s massive distribution platform."

Same stage, bigger spotlight 🤩



For the first time ever, the PWHL Walter Cup Finals are heading to national U.S. TV on ION (@IONGameDay) - bringing professional women’s hockey to 126M households!



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/2gtRX8bH00 pic.twitter.com/anH3r3vSwX — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) March 18, 2026

PWHL's Rapid Growth in Popularity

The PWHL is a relatively young league, especially compared to the rest of professional sports organizations in North America, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming outrageously popular rapidly.

The latest Winter Olympics only poured gasoline on the fire of women's hockey in the United States and Canada. Team USA captured the gold medal over Canada, and that tournament captivated the entire world.

Now, that audience clamoring for more women's action will get two cases of it. That action reaches a crescendo with the Walter Cup Finals. Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations, discussed just how ready the PWHL and the players are for this next step in their organization's journey.

“The PWHL Walter Cup Finals are built for this kind of stage," she said. "And their debut on national television in the U.S. is another meaningful step in making our game easier to find and follow."

Nov 30, 2024; Toronto, ON, CANADA; Boston Fleet goalie Aerin Frankel (31) makes a save on a shot from Toronto Sceptres forward Izzy Daniel (8) in the second period at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

What Teams Will Play for Walter Cup?

Right now, there are three teams standing tall in the PWHL. The Boston Fleet lead the league, with 39 points in 20 games played. Last year's champion, the Minnesota Frost, are not far behind, with 36 points in 19 games. The Montreal Victoire are in the mix as well, tied with the Frost at 36 points.

The regular season is coming to an end, meaning the Walter Cup isn't far behind. It will be an absolute dog fight for the championsip, but luckily you can catch all of that action on national television.

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