16 PWHL Players Named to Team USA Olympics Roster

From the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), 16 players were named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team — as announced by USA Hockey for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.

The red, white and blue will highlight players representing five of the eight PWHL teams, including the Minnesota Frost with six players, the Seattle Torrent with four players, the Boston Fleet with three players, the Ottawa Charge with two players and the Montréal Victoire with one player. Not yet in the PWHL, University of Wisconsin-Madison collegiate ice hockey star Leila Edwards helped announce the roster on the TODAY show, alongside the NHL's Jack Hughes and Declan Farmer (Sled) in the morning hours of Jan. 2.

Edwards, only 21, will become the first Black woman to compete at the Olympics for the U.S. in women’s hockey.

"It still hasn't really kicked in yet. Getting that call is like a dream come true," Edwards said on TODAY. "Always had dreams of playing in the pros, but the biggest dream was to go the Olympics, for sure."

The women's hockey tournament is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5 with games to take place at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in the southeast of Milan. The U.S. unveiled their Olympic jerseys on Nov. 26. The red, white and blue kick off their Olympic competition against Czechia.

Hilary Knight To Suit Up for Fifth Time

Hilary Knight, captain of the PWHL's Seattle Torrent, will be suiting up in the Olympics for the U.S. squad for the fifth time — the most ever by an American in hockey for men or women.

She won gold in 2018 and has three silver medals.

The full roster is as follows, with 16 of the 23 coming from the previously referenced PWHL:

Goaltenders: Aerin Frankel, Gwyneth Philips and Ava McNaughton

Defenders: Cayla Barnes, Rory Guilday, Megan Keller, Lee Stecklein, Haley Winn, Cayla Barnes, and Edwards

Forwards: Hannah Bilka, Alex Carpenter, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Britta Curl-Salemme, Taylor Heise, Hilary Knight, Kelly Pannek, Hayley Scamurra , Grace Zumwinkle, Abbey Murphy, Joy Dunne, Tessa Janecke, and Kristen Simms

The group returns 11 members from the team that won silver at the 2022 Beijing Games. Some of the returnees include but are not limited to forwards Alex Carpenter and Kelly Pannek and defenders Megan Keller and Caroline Harvey.

Per the PWHL, this marks the fourth Olympics for Coyne Schofield and Stecklein, third for Cayla Barnes, Carpenter, Megan Keller and Kelly Pannek, and second for Hayley Scamurra and Grace Zumwinkle. Seven PWHL players will make their Olympic debut in Milan, including Hannah Bilka, Britta Curl-Salemme, Aerin Frankel, Rory Guilday, Taylor Heise, Gwyneth Philips, and Haley Winn.

Congratulations to the 16 PWHL players who have been named to Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics!

General Manager Katie Million has named John Wroblewski as head coach. He comes with a full resume, having served as the head coach of the U.S. Women's National Team for the 2023-24 season and has held the same role since Aug., 2022. Wroblewski previously led Team USA to its first Women's World Championship since 2019, winning the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship in April 2023.

