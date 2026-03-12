PWHL Announces First Nationally Televised Game

The PWHL will be making its national television debut in the United States.

The PWHL announced that for the first time in the league's history, a regular season game will be broadcasted for a national audience. The league shared that in partnership with Ally and Scripps Sports, an upcoming contest will air on ION.

The contest will feature the New York Sirens and the Montreal Victoire at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Grab the remote, we’re making history 🗣️



For the first time ever, the Professional Women’s Hockey League will be broadcast on national television in the U.S., appearing on ION (@IONGameDay) in partnership with @Ally and @ScrippsSports!



Don’t miss the New York Sirens face off… pic.twitter.com/Nqe5S14C8R — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) March 12, 2026

Sirens vs. Victoire

This late season matchup will be a critical one between the Sirens and Victoire. The Victoire are currently the second-place team in the PWHL, trailing the league-leading Boston Fleet by just two points. Meanwhile, the Sirens are comfortably in a playoff position as the fourth-place team.

The Sirens are led offensively by forwards Sarah Fillier and Kristýna Kaltounková. Fillier paces the team with 11 assists and 14 points in 19 games. Kaltounkova, the Czech-born winger, leads the team and PWHL with 11 goals on the year.

The Victoire are led by one of the premier players in the world, Marie Phillip-Poulin. The recent captain of Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, she has eight goals and 16 points in 17 contests as she's guided Montreal into a championship position.

Jan 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; New York forward Alex Carpenter (25) gets congratulated after scoring against Toronto during the third period of the inaugural PWHL ice hockey game at Mattamy Athletic Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

PWHL Growth Continues

The PWHL is only in its third season, and it's growing exponentially. The league stormed out to prominence in the 2023-2024 season, finally providing the professional league that was long overdue.

in that time, the league has quickly showcased why it is the top women's professional league in the world. With headlining players like Alex Carpenter, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Taylor Heise and Alina Müller, the PWHL is can't miss action on a nightly basis.

So Does Women's Hockey in the USA

The PWHL has also helped to raise the interest in the sport of hockey in the United States, and their programs are seeing a consistent increase in participation. Most recently, USA Hockey reported that they just surpassed the 100,000 participant mark for women's hockey. The director of girls hockey for USA Hockey, Kristen Sagaert, shared the organization's excitement at the milestone and how they are aiming to provide a stronger future for girls and women in the game.

“Reaching 100,000 girls and women playing hockey is a remarkable milestone for our sport and a testament to the volunteers, coaches, families, and communities who have helped grow the girls and women’s game,” she said. “Most exciting is that the next generation is already on the ice, inspired by today’s players and helping shape an even brighter future for the game.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!