Bruins Unveil New Uniforms
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Boston Bruins are now in a transition period. Not only is their roster dramatically different than it was at this time last year, and not only do they have a first-time head coach in Marco Sturm, but they'll also don different uniforms.
The Bruins, who previously revealed their new primary logo on Monday, unveiled their new primary uniforms for 2025-26 and beyond on Wednesday. The new uniforms are heavily inspired by the ones they wore throughout the 80s and early 90s but with some modern touches.
The black home jersey also looks very similar to the one the Bruins wore for their centennial game against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 1, just with more black and less gold on the sleeves (and maybe the collar too, it's hard to tell from the video). That game, which Boston won 6-3, marked the 100-year anniversary of the Bruins' very first game, which came against the Montreal Maroons on Dec. 1, 1924.
Boston has worn the same primary jerseys since 2007-08, with only minor changes in that time. The Bruins wore different uniforms featuring a more metallic gold for 2023-24 to celebrate their 100th season, but went back to their usual look for 2024-25.
The Bruins are the second team to introduce new primary uniforms this offseason alongside the St. Louis Blues, who unveiled theirs on Tuesday.
