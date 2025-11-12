Bruins Extend Streak With Win Over Maple Leafs
The Boston Bruins are on a roll that doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.
With their 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, the Bruins extended their league-high win streak to seven games. Only the Anaheim Ducks have been able to match the hot stretch that Boston is on right now.
Pavel Zacha, Hampus Lindholm, Alex Steeves and David Pastrnak all scored goals, Jeremy Swayman had a 30-save evening, and the team never trailed in what was an all-around win that cements the Bruins as one of the premier squads in the league.
Here are three takeaways from Boston’s 5-3 win over Toronto.
Pastrnak’s Awesome Night
The 29-year-old alternate captain from the Czech Republic had an awesome night with two goals that ended up being the difference in the hockey game. What’s even better is that the first of those two tallies was the 400th goal of the veteran winger’s NHL career.
With 19:11 to go in the second period, Pastrnak entered the offensive zone with zero resistance and then beat Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby, who had entered the game after starter Anthony Stolarz exited with an injury, one-on-one to make the score 4-1. His teammates then rushed to his side to celebrate the accomplishment as the TD Garden crowd erupted with jubilation.
His second goal was even more consequential. The Maple Leafs had cut the deficit down to one after scores by Bobby McMann and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Pastrnak was having none of that comeback attempt, however, as he gave the Bruins some extra cushion with a wrister that flew past Hildeby to make it 5-3.
Dominance Over Toronto
The Bruins and Maple Leafs played one another just three nights ago, with Boston winning that game in a similar fashion to tonight’s contest. Boston roared out to a lead, the Maple Leafs came back, and then the Bruins promptly shut any of that momentum down thanks to some clutch goals, one of which was by Pastrnak. Sound familiar?
It’s a trend that goes back further than just this season, though. The two teams met in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Bruins coming out on top in an epic seven-game series. Going back even further than that, Boston is 33-22 against Toronto in the regular season since 2011. Beating the Maple Leafs has been no sweat for the Bruins in the recent past, and that doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.
Hampus Lindholm is the Linchpin
Lindholm contributed a lot in the victory for the Bruins with the go-ahead goal in the second period, but that’s just part of his significance. His presence alone has been impactful, as Boston is 9-1 in games that he has appeared in this season.
The box score might not show just how crucial his role has been — he’s notched just four total points in 10 games so far — but the difference between how the team as a whole plays with him on the ice and with him off it is proof in and of itself of just how important a player he can be.
