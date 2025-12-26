Top NHL Prospects to Watch at 2026 World Junior Championships

The 2026 World Juniors Championship is one of the most exciting hockey tournaments of the year and a key evaluation period for the NHL. Multiple top prospects will participate, giving organizations the chance to see how they compete on an international stage, as well as a variety of yet-to-be drafted players trying to improve their draft stock.

The United States enter as two-time defending gold medalists at the event, and they return with another potent roster. Standing in their way of a potential three-peat are a challenging group headlined by the likes of Canada and Sweden.

What's undeniable is the talent and excitement involved in this event. With so many promising young players in the tournament, Breakaway On SI is breaking down the top players to watch at this year's WJC.

Future NHL Pillars

Between the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks, these teams are all hoping their future franchise anchors are the standouts of the tournament.

2025 first-round pick James Hagens is the future in Boston. He projects to be a top-six forward in the NHL, but for the United States squad he is tasked with being their top and most impactful center.

The Sabres will keep a close eye on Czechia's roster because of their own recent first-round pick. Defenseman Radim Mrtka is an intriguing blue line prospect because of his size and talent. He's going to play a huge role for Czechia.

The Flyers selected winger Porter Martone at the most recent draft, and in him they found their next top-line winger. With Canada, he is hoping to improve upon his limited experience at the WJC and become the undeniable force the Flyers and his native country believe he can be.

The Sharks have a pair of franchise anchors in the NHL right now in Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, but they have another in this tournament. Center Michael Misa is the next member of the expanding San Jose core, and he is going to be pivotal for Canada's medal hopes.

Oct 10, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) skates against the Clarkson Golden Knights in the first period of a game at Pegula Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

2026 Class Headliners

Three players from this tournament are particularly intriguing as potential first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft. Canada will look to top prospect Gavin McKenna in their search for gold. Entering the season, he was the consensus and runaway pick for the number one overall pick. His freshman season in the NCAA has been good, but not as dominant as many hoped, and his draft stock has taken a slight hit. He's still the best player entering the draft, and the 2026 WJC serves as a friendly, yet loud reminder.

Sweden enters with their own stud prospect in forward Ivar Stenberg. The left-handed winger is nearly a point-per-game player in the SHL as a teenager, rightfully putting him among the top-5 players in his draft class. Sweden finished in fourth place at last year's tournament, but behind Stenberg, they might be able to snag gold.

And then there's Czechia's Adam Novotny. Making the leap to North America this year and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he's looked like an even more impressive prospect. He has 19 goals and 35 points in 29 games and hopes to lead Czechia far in the tournament. Novotny is a silky-smooth player with the puck on his stick, he's one of the top centers in the entire WJC.

