Sharks Select Michael Misa in NHL Draft
The San Jose Sharks added to their stockpile of young players by selecting the top player from the OHL this past season. With the second overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Sharks selected Saginaw Spirit superstar Michael Misa.
The Sharks select the most complete forward in this draft class with the second overall pick. Misa combines high-end skating ability with an intelligence to match and an unbreakable commitment to defense. Misa just recorded an incredible season with the Spirit, scoring 62 goals and 134 points in 65 games played.
With a season like that, his shot justifiably receives a ton of praise. He’s able to take advantage of a variety of shooting angles and needs very little time and space to get off a high-scoring chance.
He’s not a one-trick pony, however, possessing a limitless playmaking toolkit. It comes out whenever he’s in the offensive zone. When the puck is on his stick, he won’t be knocked off of it, and his timing, awareness, and ability to absorb contact make him nearly impossible to defend. It’s easy to see how he can impact the offensive scheme in San Jose
Now in the mix for the Sharks, they have options for the number two center role behind Macklin Celebrini. Misa projects to be a center at the NHL level, which could kick former first-round pick Will Smith to the wing full-time. That’s not a troublesome problem for the Sharks, however, who continue their rebuild with a prospect that feels like a future NHL All-Star.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!