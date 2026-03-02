Sabres' Case as Stanley Cup Contender Increasing Every Game

The Buffalo Sabres are the best team in the Eastern Conference right now. What started as a hot streak in December has transformed into an absolute wagon of a team.

The Sabres' latest victory was an absolute drubbing of their divisional rivals and top team in the Atlantic Division, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo toppled Tampa Bay by a final score of 6-2, giving the Sabres their 35th victory of the season and bringing them within four points of the Lightning for the division lead.

It's the feel-good story of the season in the NHL, but it's become more than that. With a Norris Trophy candidate defenseman and their forward group clicking, the Sabres continue building their case for comeback team of the year and Stanley Cup favorite in the Eastern Conference. And as their confidence and belief within the locker room grows, the more afraid the rest of the NHL should become.

Belief in the Locker Room Won't Stop

The Sabres have reached a place where it's no longer luck. Their winning ways have infected the locker room, and they believe they are among the best squads in the NHL. Forward Josh Norris, who has been with the team for just over a year after being acquired before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, said after their win over Tampa Bay that they continue to prove that they belong in the postseason and Stanley Cup discussion.

"This shows that we're a really good team," he stated.

Feb 27, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tuch Staying Put

Before the year began, many expected the Sabres to move a key player. Winger Alex Tuch is in the final season of his current deal and in line for a sizeable contract extension this summer. Through 59 games, he has 24 goals and 27 assists for 51 points and has surpassed 50 points in each of the past four seasons. He would have been a top target on the trade market if Buffalo made him available.

But with how well the team is playing, there is a low chance they move on from Tuch now. Even with the threat of losing him in free agency, the Sabres know they have to push with all of their might and capitalize on this chance.

What Does Buffalo Need Ahead of the Deadline?

The Sabres are in the fortunate position ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. With a playoff spot firmly secured at this stage, Buffalo has to add to this group as the stretch run begins.

The big question is, what area of the team should the Sabres target to improve?

It won't be at the goaltender position and the defense is set with Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Bowen Byram playing elite hockey. That leaves forward. Their offense hasn't been an issue this season, averaging the 7th-most goals per game in the NHL.

But they could use even more depth as they push for the postseason. Especially as they continue to show they are Stanley Cup contenders, this team has to go all-in.

