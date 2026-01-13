Sabres to Host 2026 NHL Draft

The NHL Draft is returning to Buffalo.

For the fourth time in the history of the event, the Buffalo Sabres will host the upcoming NHL Draft, which is scheduled to take place June 26-27 at KeyBank Center. The draft will be decentralized, meaning teams will be making their selections in their home markets rather than at the venue itself.

The Sabres last hosted the draft in 2016, as well as in 1991 and 1998.

“I look forward to both the atmosphere and significance of hosting the NHL Draft in Buffalo,” Terry Pegula, the owner, CEO and president of the Sabres, said in a press release. “Being able to share in that excitement with our fans and fans around the league is a unique opportunity. Our community stays connected to hockey year-round, and the draft is a big part of that. I have no doubt the people of Buffalo will embrace this remarkable event.”

A Fantastic Hockey Culture

Jan 12, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman along with Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula announce that the 2026 NHL Draft will take place in Buffalo at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The event going to Buffalo signals a shift in recent draft locations. In 2024, the Sphere in Las Vegas hosted the draft, which created quite the spectacle. Last year, it was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Now, it’s headed back north, where hockey culture really takes center stage. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was especially excited about that aspect.

“This is a place where hockey really matters,” Bettman said during the announcement. “Great fans, great history and tradition of hockey at all levels of the game, grassroots on up. And people have always supported and been enthusiastic about hockey, particularly when the team is as competitive as this one looks. So, it’s an exciting opportunity to bring [the draft] back.”

Pete Guelli, the chief operating officer and alternate governor of the Sabres, echoed Bettman’s thoughts, saying events like the NHL Draft “allow us to showcase our city as one of the league’s premier hockey destinations.”

Who Will Go First Overall?

Jun 24, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Auston Matthews puts on a team cap after being selected as the number one overall draft pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft at the First Niagra Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The last time the event was in Buffalo, the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Auston Matthews with the first overall pick. In 1998, it was the Tampa Bay Lightning picking Vincent Lecavalier at No. 1. Then, in 1991, the first time Buffalo hosted the NHL Draft, the Quebec Nordiques selected Eric Lindros to kick off the festivities.

Many players desire to hear their name read first by the commissioner, but the favorites at the moment are Canadian Gavin McKenna and Swede Ivar Stenberg. Both will have to wait to find out until the draft kicks off June 26 at KeyBank Center.

