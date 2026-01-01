Sabres Forward Reaching New Level

Everything is going right for the Buffalo Sabres. After dismissing their general manager and promoting Jarmo Kekäläinen to the position, the Sabres went from bottom-feeders to challenger in the Eastern Conference.

What's made the Sabres' run even more impressive is that the roster is virtually the same as it was when they fired Kevyn Adams. Miraculously, that same group is now on fire, winning nine straight contests and bringing themselves within one point of a playoff spot.

Each player in the lineup looks rejuvenated or motivated more than ever. Looking at their team leaders in scoring, they have 10 players with at least 15 points already, and six with at least 20. Not only that, but their team defense and goaltending have taken strides after rough starts.

One player in particular has hit a new level, and it should be no surprise that it is coming in his first season with the Sabres. 23-year-old winger Josh Doan, son of 21-year NHL veteran Shane Doan, went from a promising player with the Utah Mammoth to a top-six forward in Buffalo.

Aggressive Forecheck

Watching the Sabres over their winning streak, there's two things that stand out. One is a sense of push back. The often-bullied Sabres are now the ones doing the pushing.

The other is their hounding forecheck. This team is non-stop. They attack the puck carrier, get numbers in support and force turnovers. To top it off, they do it at a breakneck speed.

Doan is the embodiment of both. He plays hard every, single shift, and he isn't afraid to mix things up. He's registered over 30 hits already this season. Not only that, he plays his role as a pest to perfection. According to MoneyPuck's game data from this season, he's drawn 20 penalty minutes, showcasing how easily he can get under his opponent's skin in addition to forcing the opposition to take unneccesary penalties.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Josh Doan (91) passes the puck during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images

Playing with the Best

They just did it to the Dallas Stars in a recent contest. The Stars, the second-best team in the entire NHL, were suddenly on their heels against the Sabres. After Dallas scored the opening goal 15 seconds into the contest, it was all Buffalo the rest of the way.

Doan was at the center of it, of course. He brings above-average speed bursts (fastest burst this season clocked at 22.13 miles per hour, according to NHL EDGE) and a tenacious pursuit of the puck.

He and other top players like his linemate, Tage Thompson, set the tone, and the Sabres follow. They become more and more confident as the game goes on, and that forecheck is at the center of it.

Defense Leafs to Offense

As is so often the case in the NHL, excellent defense leads to offense. Doan has consistently been a two-way forward, and now he's being rewarded for his efforts on the score sheet.

Through 39 games played, Doan is playing the most he ever has in the NHL. He's averaging 15:53 minutes of ice time, including more than 17 minutes in five of their last nine wins.

The Sabres are seeing results; the more he plays, the more offense they get. In those 39 contests, he's registered 11 goals and 25 points. Both figures are already career best numbers for the young forward, and he isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Neither are the Sabres, as they keep piling up wins and climbing the standings.

