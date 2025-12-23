Sabres Surge Following Front Office Shakeup

One week ago, the Buffalo Sabres fired general manager Kevyn Adams and promoted Jarmo Kekäläinen to the same position. It was a move that was widely celebrated by Sabres fans, as the team had been toiling to start the season and for quite a long time before it. Over Adams’ five-year tenure as the head of the front office in Buffalo, the Sabres accumulated a meager 178-196-42 regular-season record, went through three head coaches, made three top-10 picks and didn’t make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In other words, it was an outright disaster.

But a lot can change in just seven days. Since Kekäläinen became the new general manager, the Sabres haven’t lost. In total, Buffalo has rattled off six consecutive wins. All the games have been within two goals, with the Sabres coming out on top each time.

“During this streak, we’ve seen compete, will and want,” Sabres left wing Zach Benson said following the team’s 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 21. “I think we’ve got a lot of skill in this room, and I think it just comes down to competing every night, being consistent, and I think we’re doing that of late, and it’s paying off for us.”

Six Wins for Buffalo

Prior to reeling off six in a row, Buffalo was struggling. It had allowed four or more goals in three consecutive games — all losses — with the last of those being a 7-4 drubbing by the Calgary Flames, one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. It was that trip to Alberta where everything turned around, however, as the Sabres traveled north to Edmonton to face Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the potent Oilers in what many believed would be an easy win for the home team. Whoever thought that was wrong.

Josh Doan scored two goals — one in the first period and another in the third — as the Sabres pulled off a 4-3 stunner in overtime. Alex Tuch put home the game-winning tally in the extra period.

From there, the Sabres haven’t stopped chugging along. A 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks followed on Dec. 11. Another victory, this one a 3-1 nail-biter over the Seattle Kraken, came just a couple of days later. After three days off, the team returned home to New York to face two Eastern Conference foes in the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders. Both games resulted in Buffalo triumphs, with the victory over the Islanders being a thrilling 3-2 shootout win that saw center Tage Thompson extend his goal streak to six games.

One more win followed in Newark against the Devils. Even though Jack Hughes returned to the lineup for New Jersey, the Sabres still came out on top thanks to goals by Josh Norris, Peyton Krebs and Benson.

The Playoffs Don’t Seem Too Far Off

With what seemed like a flick of the wrist, the Sabres went from bottom-dwellers to being in contention for a wild-card spot. Five teams stand between Buffalo and its first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2010-11 season, though that number is misleading since only three points separate the Sabres from the Devils and Boston Bruins, the two teams currently in prime position to earn the second wild-card position.

If Buffalo can overcome the odds and finally end what has felt like an eternal playoff drought, the 2025-26 season will go down as one of the greatest in franchise history. And the decision to move on from Adams will live on as one of the most dramatic vibe improvements in the NHL’s long memory.

