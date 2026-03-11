Jack Quinn Nets Hat Trick as Sabres Continue to Roll

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn hadn’t scored a goal in over a month. Since the NHL returned from the Winter Olympic Games, he’d managed just two points. Even with the Sabres winning at an insane rate, offense had been hard to come by for the 24-year-old from Ottawa.

That all changed last night.

Quinn scored three goals, the first hat trick of his NHL career, and tallied one assist in the Sabres’ 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on March 11. The victory extended Buffalo’s streak of dominance over the past couple of months — it has won eight games in a row and is now in first place in the Atlantic Division — but also enshrined Quinn, at least for one night.

Jack Quinn has been HOOPING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5PnzUVmo1T — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) March 11, 2026

“I think after the [Olympic] break I was actually playing pretty good and our line was having a ton of chances,” Quinn said after his monumental performance versus San Jose. “It’s just we weren’t producing a ton, or at least I wasn’t. It was nice to turn the corner tonight.”

Sometimes all it takes is one little performance to spark a renaissance. While the Sabres are in the midst of their own resurgence, Quinn decided to finally join the party. He’s a welcome addition, especially if he can keep up the good work.

Quinn’s Hat Trick Helps Sabres Win Eighth Straight

Mar 10, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn (22) scores a goal on San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Quinn made sure everyone present at the KeyBank Center knew fairly soon that he meant business. He opened the scoring at the 4:12 mark of the first period with a beautiful goal on a two-on-one. Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov had no chance of stopping Quinn’s wrist shot, which appeared to leave his stick at a billion miles an hour. An over-exaggeration, of course, but the shot was just that fierce.

The second period came and went before Quinn’s next goal. Just 42 seconds into the final frame of the game, Ryan McLeod found Quinn wide open in the slot. Quinn received the pass off balance but still managed to get a shot off as he was falling to the ice. It didn’t matter. The puck went into the back of the net to give Buffalo a 5-2 lead.

Ryan McLeod did all he could to help Jack Quinn get the hat trick. 6-3 #LetsGoBuffalo #Sabrehood #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/erL0kQBiyS — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) March 11, 2026

After San Jose cut the Sabres’ advantage to 5-3, the Sharks pulled their goalie in an attempt to find some more offense. The empty net beckoned to Quinn, and Quinn obliged. He found it and scored, cementing the hat trick. Not only had Quinn helped the Sabres win their eighth consecutive game, but he had also cemented himself as a Buffalo sports legend, at least for one night.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!