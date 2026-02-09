Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini is Team Canada’s Youthful X-Factor

Almost unfathomably, San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini is just 19 years old.

Through 125 career NHL games, he’s scored 53 goals and tallied 91 assists. In the 2025-26 season alone, he’s put up a whopping 28 goals and 53 assists. To say he’s a burgeoning superstar would be an understatement. He already is a superstar!

When Celebrini was named to Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, he became the first teenager ever to achieve such a feat at an Olympics featuring NHL players. Even with how mind-boggling that is, it wasn’t surprising. When he skated on the top line for Team Canada alongside Connor McDavid, one of the greatest players the world has ever seen, that wasn’t shocking either. Nothing about Celebrini is surprising, after all, which is why it shouldn’t be startling that he’ll be one of Canada’s X-factors at this year’s Olympics.

Celebrini Can Cement Himself as a Canadian Legend at the Olympics

Jan 31, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks center MacKlin Celebrini (71) against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper believes in Celebrini. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t slot him alongside McDavid’s greatness. What’s more, he thinks Celebrini is versatile, stating that he could put him on any line and he’d thrive.

"He may be, what, 19 years old, his physical body is, but his acumen for the game is not," Cooper said. "He's wise beyond his years. So I can't sit here and look at him as this kid. I've been with him. I was with him at Worlds and followed his path closely. Speaking with the players, this kid is wise beyond his years. Now, this is the first practice on the first day of the tournament, but if he's shown anything to all of us in his NHL year, he's a pretty special player. I don't do any award voting and stuff like that, but there sure seems to be a lot of people on your side of the fence there saying this kid might be up for some big-time awards. So take his age out of it. He's a (heck) of a hockey player."

Cooper knows that Celebrini isn’t any slouch — he’s a bona fide star who will help the Canadians win their 10th gold medal in men’s ice hockey at the Olympics. It doesn’t matter that he’s 19. If anything, that youthful exuberance just adds to his allure.

Jan 29, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) looks to make a pass in front of San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini (71) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

"I've only been around him a little bit, but even just that little bit of being around him, I can tell how much he puts into it, how hard he works, how much he cares about it," Connor McDavid said about Celebrini. "It's been impressive to see. He's such a young guy, but to make this team, and not only to make this team, but he's going to be asked to play a big role, that's incredible."

Again, him playing a big role shouldn’t be a shock. He already possesses a ton of experience playing at the international level for Team Canada, including last year’s IIHF World Championship, where he scored three goals and recorded three assists in eight games. It was at that event that he was paired alongside Pittsburgh Penguins captain and Canadian legend Sidney Crosby, which undoubtedly helped prepare him for the Olympic stage.

Celebrini will once again have the chance to play alongside Crosby and other Canadian greats. At just 19, he’ll also have the opportunity to cement his own place among them.

