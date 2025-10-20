Sabres Star Hopes International Success Translates to NHL
The past calendar year has been an individual success for Buffalo Sabres star forward Tage Thompson. He scored 44 goals last season, the second time in his career to eclipse the 40-goal mark. He also helped the United States end a nearly century long gold medal drought at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships.
Despite Thompson’s strong year, the Sabres’ playoff drought continued. Buffalo hasn’t made the postseason since the 2010-2011 season. If they miss the playoffs once again, that drought extends to 15 seasons. The Sabres star forward is hoping that his experience with the United States can help bridge that divide for Buffalo and recently spoke about what he learned during the IIHF tournament.
“We were put in a do-or-die situation early on in the tournament, but I felt like there was no panic; there was just belief throughout our group that we were going to get it done,” Thompson said in reflection of the 2025 IIHF run. “And I think that calmness in the locker room was something that I found very instrumental in our win and it’s something I think we’re going to try to correlate and bring here into Buffalo.”
Stressed, but Blessed
As they attempt to end that dreaded playoff drought, the feelings in Buffalo are a combination of excitement and stress. The pressure to return to Stanley Cup contention is high. The fanbase is passionate and the history of the organization hangs over their heads.
At the same time, the opportunity to be the group that ends the Sabres’ drought is part of the appeal in Buffalo. For star players like Thompson, having the chance to lead the group to a new level of success is a journey worth enjoying, even during the highs and lows of it all.
“I think obviously there’s some stress and some pressure when you’re in a situation like we are, but I think it’s an opportunity, you can look at it as an opportunity to do something special,” he srated. “And I think that’s what we’ve got to embrace is that journey and that grind and enjoy it and have fun with it.”
Through the first five games, the situation in Buffalo doesn’t appear to be much better. The team is 2-3 to begin the campaign, being out scored 14 to 13 in those contests. Thompson is doing his part, scoring a goal and adding three assists for four points in five games, but he is searching for even more. The elite goal scorer hopes to approach 50 goals as he helps lead the Sabres out of this miserable playoff drought.
