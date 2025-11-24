Stars' Mikko Rantanen Suspended by NHL
The Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen has been automatically suspended by the NHL Department of Player Safety.
"Dallas’ Mikko Rantanen has been automatically suspended for one game under Rule 23.6, Physical Infractions Category," the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a statement on X. "In regular season League games, any player who incurs a total of two (2) game misconduct penalties in the Physical Infractions Category, before playing 41 consecutive regular season League games without such penalty, shall be suspended automatically for the next League game of his team."
The sanction was announced on Nov. 23, meaning Rantanen will miss the upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 25. Puck-drop is slated for 9 p.m. EST.
The right winger picked up his second game misconduct of the season against the Calgary Flames.
In the final minute of the second period, Rantanen hit Flames' forward Matt Coronato into the boards — Coronato was bleeding heavily from the face, with Rantanen being sent to the locker room early.
Per Bleacher Report, Rantanen has been dealing with league offices in a manner more frequent than normal as of late — it was the second boarding major and game misconduct in a span of six periods, and he has also recently been fined $2,000 for embellishment. The Islanders recently announced that Alex Romanov will require shoulder surgery and be out for five-six months following a recent hit from Rantanen.
Rantanen currently leads the league with 57 penalty minutes, five more behind winger Tom Wilson from the Washington Capitals with 52. New York Islanders' Scott Mayfield sits at No. 3 in the league for PIM with 47.
The Stars ended up defeating the Flames 3-2 in a shootout.
Rantanen is a Finland native and stands at 6-foot-4, weighing 228-pounds. The 29-year-old lefty was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche with the No. 10 overall selection in 2015. He was traded to Dallas by Carolina for Logan Stankoven, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a 2026 third-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick and a conditional 2028 first-round pick back in March of 2025.
Rantanen has 733 career points across 304 goals and 429 assists‚ including 28 points from this year so far.
Rantanen is able to return to the Stars' lineup when they hit the road to take on the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 26.
