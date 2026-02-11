Likeliest Landing Spots for Flames' Blake Coleman

The Calgary Flames already moved one of their top players when they dealt defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights, but the organization has several more players on the trade block. One of the most intriguing in veteran forward Blake Coleman.

Coleman has been with the Flames since signing as a free agent in 2021, fresh off of two Stanley Cup championships with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Now, Coleman is working his way back from an upper-body injury as the Olympic break continues. When NHL action resumes, the trade chatter will kick up immediately for Coleman, and these teams stand out as the likeliest teams to land him.

Carolina Hurricanes

Out of the group of contenders in the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes stand out for multiple reasons. For starters, they are in one of the best salary cap situations amongst contenders, with PuckPedia projecting the team to have over $8 million in available space. That gives them plenty of flexibility entering the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Hurricanes also have a wide-open East with no clear-cut favorite. Making a move for Coleman would bolster their middle-six group while giving them a stout defensive forward with Cup-winning experience. Sure, the price tag is a bit steep, but for championship glory, it might be worth taking the risk.

Dec 8, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Blake Coleman (20) during the warmup period against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are an obvious candidate on this list for two reasons. The first is their need for depth up front as they try to outlast a brutal Western Conference.

The second is because of their geographical advantage. Coleman was born in Plano, Texas, less than an hour from Dallas. Coleman has spent his entire career along the eastern coast of the United States or in Western Canada; maybe the 34-year-old winger would prefer to come home for another run.

The big holdup would be that pesky salary cap. The Stars have very little to work with, even if the Flames retain a chunk of his salary.

Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth remains a team to watch as the Trade Deadline nears. They have ample salary cap space, tons of draft picks and a boatload of prospects that other teams would love to have.

Currently, the team is holding onto a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference while they wait for top center Logan Cooley to return. Still, the young Mammoth squad could use more experience and leadership as they try to push for the postseason. Coleman is a piece that could really benefit Utah if they are willing to push and go for it.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!