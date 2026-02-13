Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen Won't Start for Denmark Against USA

Denmark coach Mikael Gath confirmed veteran goaltender Frederik Andersen, of the Carolina Hurricanes, will sit against the Americans this weekend, citing a difficult schedule that has the Danes playing back-to-back games with little turnaround time in Group C action.

Denmark will not turn to its most experienced goaltender when it faces the United States at Santagiulia Arena. Coach Mikael Gath announced following practice that Frederik Andersen will not start against the Americans.

The decision stems from an unforgiving Olympic schedule. Denmark plays the U.S. at 9:10 p.m. local time Saturday before traveling across Milan to face Latvia at Rho Arena just 20 hours later. The Danes are heavy underdogs against the Americans.

Strategic Calculation

Gath has not announced who will start in the net against the United States. Denmark lost 3-1 to Germany, with Andersen making 23 saves, dropping them to the bottom half of Group C standings. "I'm not going to start Andersen tomorrow," Gath told NHL.com.

"We have a bad schedule. We're playing at 9 o'clock against the U.S., and then we play early against Latvia the day after, and we have three good goalies," he continued.

Feb 12, 2026; Milan, Italy; Frederik Andersen of Denmark skates onto the ice prior to the third period against Germany in men's ice hockey Group C play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The strategy makes sense given the Group C standings. Both Germany and the United States sit atop the group with regulation victories.

Meanwhile, Denmark and Latvia each have a regulation loss entering the weekend. Saving Andersen for the Latvia game gives the Danes a better chance at picking up a crucial win. That result could determine whether Denmark earns a favorable seed or faces a difficult path in the single-elimination portion of the tournament.

Denmark's NHL Goaltending Duo

Andersen and Mads Sogaard are the only Danish-born goaltenders to ever play in the NHL. Andersen owns a career record of 315-145-58 with a 2.59 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 539 games.

The 36-year-old has struggled this season with Carolina, posting a 7-10-5 record with a 3.26 GAA and .871 save percentage in 22 games. Sogaard backed up Andersen against Germany and has appeared in just two games for Ottawa this season.

Dichow's World Championship Heroics

Denmark's third option is Frederik Dichow, a former Montreal Canadiens draft pick who has never played in North America. The 24-year-old owns a 2.40 GAA and .912 save percentage with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League this season.

Dichow carries perhaps the most impressive recent credential of the trio. He made 39 saves when Denmark stunned Canada 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2025 IIHF World Championship, defeating a roster featuring Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini.

Denmark faces the United States before playing Latvia the following day. The Danes need results in their remaining games to avoid a difficult path through the qualification round.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!