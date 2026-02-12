Denmark vs. Germany Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group C

Denmark and Germany are both looking to establish themselves in these Olympics. Neither team really has high hopes of winning a gold medal, but they are looking to make some noise and surprise some people.

This is just Denmark’s second time at the Olympics after finishing seventh at Beijing in 2022.

Meanwhile, Germany won the silver medal in 2018, but did not qualify at Sochi in 2014, the last time NHL players were at the Olympics. The Germans also finished 10th at Beijing in 2022.

Which team will start the Olympics with a win?

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Denmark vs. Germany in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group C on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Denmark vs. Germany Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Denmark: +1.5 (-115)

Germany: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Denmark: +220

Germany: -270

Total

5.5 (Over +114/Under -135)

Denmark vs. Germany How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 12

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Milano Rho Ice Hockey

How to Watch (TV): Peacock (Streaming Only)

Denmark record: 0-0

Germany record: 0-0

Denmark vs. Germany Prediction and Pick

This might be one of my favorite plays of these opening few days.

Let’s start with Denmark. They have a handful of NHL players, headlined by Nikolaj Ehlers and Oliver Bjorkstrand, with Oscar Fisker Molgaard and Lars Eller as well. There is also a Danish duo in the crease with NHLers Frederik Andersen and Mads Sogaard. However, the blue line is where Denmark is lacking. They have no NHLers on defense, and that’s going to cost them.

Germany has a higher quantity of NHL players, and it’s the quality of them that really matters. They have two great forwards in Leon Draisaitl and Tim Stutzle, with JJ Peterka leading the depth group with Nico Sturm and Lukas Reichel. On defense, they have one of the most underrated defensemen in the league in Moritz Seider, who would be a Norris Trophy candidate if the voters recognized defensive play more.

The Germans also have an advantage in net with Philipp Grubauer, who has bounced back with a .916 save percentage and 2.43 goals-against average in Seattle this season.

These two teams are in a similar tier, but Germany is clearly better. They have the depth to match Denmark, and, most importantly, the high-end talent to take over games.

The low total does scare me a bit on the puck line, but Germany -1.5 (-105) has to be the play here. They should hold Denmark to just a goal or two and are capable of putting up a handful with Draisaitl and Stutzle leading the way. You could take Germany to win in regulation (-185) if you don’t want to sweat the margin.

Pick: Germany -1.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.