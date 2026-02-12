Team Germany Wants Podium Finish at Olympics

Team Germany wants to shock the world.

The Germans have medaled only twice in men’s ice hockey. They claimed silver at Pyeongchang in 2018 and bronze in 1932. That’s not a lot of success at the international level, yet Team Germany is still optimistic about its chances to reach the podium at Milan in 2026.

“I think we’ve got a lot of things covered when it comes to how you want to build a team,” Team Germany captain and Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl said back in January, per NHL.com's Tracey Myers. “Obviously, it’s all about finding each other, finding your roles early and clicking, accepting your roles. But I really like the makeup of our group.”

A big reason for Germany’s hopeful stance is Draisaitl himself. He’s arguably a better player than anybody on any team other than Canada, which provides a major boost to Germany’s chances. Through 55 NHL games this season, he has accumulated 80 points, which is fifth most in the league behind only Macklin Celebrini (81), Nikita Kucherov (91), Nathan MacKinnon (93) and teammate Connor McDavid (96). With him, it feels as if anything is possible for Team Germany.

But one player can’t completely be the straw that stirs the drink. Hockey is the ultimate team sport, of course. Luckily for Germany, the roster has a wealth of talent that should help the squad at least compete for a spot on the podium, even if those odds are fairly slim.

NFL Depth Gives Germany a Fighting Chance

Jan 13, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Mammoth right wing JJ Peterka (77) warms up before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The forward group is fairly strong alongside Draisaitl. Utah Mammoth forward JJ Peterka, Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle and Minnesota Wild forward Nico Sturm are all capable players whose play style should translate well to the international stage. Add in Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, and the outlook gets even glossier. It’s amazing what having an NHL-caliber goalie can do for a national team — it’s an under-appreciated asset, that’s for sure.

The question for Germany is whether it can be considered on the same level as the “big four” of the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland. In a perfect world, the answer would be yes. But for now, it appears that even the Germans themselves are aware they still need to level up.

“I think we are (getting closer), but you have to be honest about the whole situation,” Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider said, per Myers. “Yes, (at the Olympics) we’ll have the best team that ever stepped on the ice for German hockey, but also the other teams will have their best teams that are possibly out there and will compete with German players from our own league against the best NHL players there are right now.

Jan 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) skates with the puck in the second period against the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“You just have to see it as a huge bonus to be part of the Olympic Games and just really embrace the whole moment. Then obviously in moments like that miracles can happen. But overall, you just have to really soak in the energy, the atmosphere and be thankful for having the chance to play in a tournament like that.”

That doesn’t mean a podium finish is out of the equation at Milan. Germany’s placement in Group C alongside the U.S., Latvia and Denmark is a blessing in disguise. Sure, the Americans are the heavy favorite and will most likely win the group, but the race for second place is wide open. With Draisaitl and the other NHLers on the roster, Germany has a stark advantage over the Danes and Latvians.

The Olympic journey for the Germans is about to begin, and with it comes opportunity. The only question is whether they can capitalize on it.

