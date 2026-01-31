Hurricanes Goalie Continues Historic Run as Team Eyes Stanley Cup

The Carolina Hurricanes are once again in the mix for top Eastern Conference Stanley Cup contenders. The Canes are at the top of the Metropolitan Division as the 2026 Winter Olympics approaches, and another division title is in Carolina's sights.

Over the past few seasons, one issue the Hurricanes have been trying to find solutions for is their starting goaltender situation. Injuries and inconsistencies have been the thorn in the side of their goalies.

This year, the organization might have their answer in the form of 27-year-old rookie Brandon Bussi. He appeared out of nowhere to take over the starter's net, and through 24 starts he's earned the right to be their starter on another postseason run.

Tough in Tight

Bussi is one of the feel-good stories of the year in the NHL. An undrafted free agent after his time at Western Michigan University in the NCAA, he earned his first professional contract with the Boston Bruins organization.

After four seasons in the AHL and ECHL with the Bruins, he joined the Hurricanes' organization this past summer. With injuries once again plaguing Carolina's goaltenders, Bussi was a necessary call-up from their AHL affiliate.

Since then, he's been nothing short of excellent. He's won 20 of 24 starts, posting a 2.22 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. But what stands out is his ability to make saves in tight. According to NHL EDGE, while he's faced just over the league average in total shots, he's seen a disproportional amount of shots against in high-danger scoring areas. Despite 187 of the 575 total shots he's faced coming from the high-danger area, he's posted a .866 save percentage. That ranks in the 98th percentile among all NHL goalies this season.

Jan 29, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) makes a save against the Utah Mammoth during the first period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Record Breaker

Not only has he been a crucial addition to a Cup-hopeful team, but he's also off to a historic start for an NHL goalie. It took him 11 games to earn 10 victories, setting a new NHL record.

That record-breaking performance has continued as the season's gone on. After the Canes took down the Utah Mammoth in a recent contest, Bussi earned his 20th victory of the season and his career. In doing so, he also set another record, becoming the fastest goalie to earn 20 victories.

Previously, I had written about how the Hurricanes should consider adding a veteran as insurance behind Bussi. The way he continues to play, however, negates that idea. The Hurricanes don't need to bank on Bussi's play falling off this season. Instead, they should feel confident in their starting netminder and how far he can take them in the postseason.

