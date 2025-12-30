Blues Goalie Perfect Stopgap for Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes faced disappointing news as they hit the midway point of their season. Talented goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov underwent surgery for a nagging lower-body injury. Because of this procedure, the Canes expect him to miss the rest of the season.

The news comes at a terrible time for the Hurricanes, who currently lead the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference standings. They've received quality goaltending from the pair they have available, but a larger question emerges with the injury to Kochetkov.

Can the tandem of Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi take this team to the Stanley Cup? It's a risky bet, even if the organization likes their body of work.

The fact remains that the team could use a boost for their pending Stanley Cup run, but not a long-term answer at the position, which is why St. Louis Blues veteran Jordan Binnington is the ideal stopgap in Carolina.

Buy Low, Sell High

The Hurricanes know how to identify players and goalies in rough situations, and that's where Binnington is right now. The former Stanley Cup winner had a phenomenal 2024-2025 season, capped off by a gold medal at the 4 Nations Face-Off for Canada, but this year's campaign is anything but that.

The Blues are in turmoil. Binnington's looked off, but so has the entire team. The team gives up far too many scoring chances, and Binnington can't make up the difference.

Contrarily, the Hurricanes are a team that smothers its opponents and regularly wins the scoring chances battle. Even though Binnington hasn't performed well, the Canes can insulate him as the streaky goalie finds his game.

Dec 22, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Experience is Priceless

The Hurricanes might look at his season and feel like his best hockey is behind him, but they might also see Binnington as their next redemption project. The question is whether or not the risk is worth the reward.

What is unquestionably worth it to the Hurricanes, however, is the experience Binnington brings. He's achieved the greatest honor in the NHL and hoisted the Stanley Cup. As impressive as the Hurricanes have been and as close as they've gotten over the past few years, that championship still eludes him.

With Binnington, they might have a goalie who can deliver in the clutch. He isn't playing his best right now, but the Canes could get more out of the 32-year-old puck-stopper. It might not sound exciting right now, but the perfect stopgap option for Carolina is theirs to go get.

