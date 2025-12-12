Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi Breaks NHL Record

After clinching a tight 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals last night, the Carolina Hurricanes moved ahead of the Capitals in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hurricanes are now riding an imposing 19-9 record, while their rival fell to No. 2 with an 18-9 record.

Unsurprisingly, the Colorado Avalanche (22-2) and the Dallas Stars (21-6) sit atop the overall league standings at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Carolina comes in at No. 3, and they haven't shown any sign of slowing down just yet.

The Hurricanes possess shocking young talent that will only improve from here. One of their youngest prodigies Brandon Bussi is a clear example of this. He made his debut earlier this year, but he appears to compete at a higher level than many players his age.

Bussi Claims New Record

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) watches the shot during the warmups before the game against the Nashville Predators at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

During his latest matchup against the Capitals, Bussi shocked the nation after becoming the fastest goalie in NHL history to log 10 career wins. Having amassed 23 saves last night, it's no surprise that he is on the rise in the league.

To make matters more impressive, three of his saves took place during a gripping shootout after Washington's Anthony Beauvillier, Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano attempted to send the puck into the net. Fortunately for Carolina, Bussi denied each attempt, ultimately preventing his team from having to face a loss.

However, in true Bussi fashion, he didn't pass up on an opportunity to give credit to his teammates. According to NHL.com, 27-year-old stated, “We’re playing good hockey. So, it’s nice to be a small part of it, coming up when I need to, but ultimately we’re playing really good hockey. It makes my life easy."

Since landing his first NHL victory on Oct. 15 against the San Jose Sharks, Buss has shown endless promise on the ice. While he is still fresh into his professional career, he has proven his ability to clamp down in high-pressure scenarios — a crucial skill for any successful goaltender.

Between his down-to-the-wire saves, his statistical performance, and his confident nature, Bussi is going to develop into a key player for the Hurricanes, more so than he already has. If this is how he performs this early on, hopes are held high for the young star in years to come.

Carolina's next matchup is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. EST when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies. The bar is high for Bussi to continue producing on the ice, but so far, he has met every expectation.

