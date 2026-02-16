Hurricanes Lock Up Breakout Goalie with Multi-Year Deal

The Carolina Hurricanes locked up a key piece of their team as they wait for the 2026 Winter Olympics break to come to an end.

The Hurricanes have several competitors at the Olympics, but none have been as big a story as goaltender Brandon Bussi. The 27-year-old puck-stopper appeared out of nowhere to take over the crease in Carolina.

After making history as the fastest goalie in NHL history to record 10 and 20 wins, Bussi has the Hurricanes are eyeing the Metropolitan Division title and the Stanley Cup. They also rewarded their breakout star with a new contract. The organization announced that they signed Bussi to a three-year extension. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $1.9 million.

BUSSIN' FOR THREE MORE YEARS pic.twitter.com/RBrUcTmY0W — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 16, 2026

What This Means for Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have been searching for a starting goaltender annually. As they've assembled one of the best rosters in the NHL, they've continued to fall short in the postseason. A huge reason why is because they haven't had the reliable goalie to carry them through when the team falls short.

Bussi is the next candidate to attempt a Stanley Cup run, and the Hurricanes are hoping they've captured lightning in a bottle with the rookie goalie.

Through his first 27 NHL starts, Bussi has been sensational. He's compiled a record of 23-3-1 with a .908 save percentage and a 2.16 goals-against average. He's also posted two shutouts in those 27 starts.

Feb 1, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) comes out of the locker room for the warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Can Bussi Hold Up?

It has to be stated, however, that the Hurricanes are continuing the same path that they have been on. Last season and in 2023, it was primarily Frederik Andersen in net, with Pyotr Kochetkov starting a handful of games. The year before that, Andersen split starts with fellow veteran Antti Raanta. Andersen started nine games and Raanta started six. The year before that, it was Raanta and Kochetkov splitting time.

The commonality is the lack of an undisputed number one. Right now, Bussi is that goalie. It's his net. In a seven-game series, there is no question as to who Carolina's starter will be.

But there is a long time until the postseason. The Hurricanes might keep winning and finish their regular season schedule red-hot. Bussi might still be the big story in the NHL when the playoffs begin. There is, however, a chance that his luck runs out and he stumbles. The Hurricanes hope his luck continues at least through the rest of the season.



