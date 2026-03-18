NHL Fines Hurricanes Star Maximum Amount for High-Sticking

The NHL Department of Player Safety issued a $5,000 fine to Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis. The punishment represents the maximum allowable amount under the collective bargaining agreement for a high-sticking infraction against Columbus Blue Jackets winger Conor Garland.

The incident occurred during the third period of a game at Nationwide Arena. Jarvis caught Garland with his stick in a play that drew blood, resulting in a double minor penalty and forcing the Blue Jackets' forward to leave the ice for medical attention.

Garland exited the game bleeding profusely after the stick caught him in the face. The visual nature of the injury and the blood drawn made the play particularly egregious, prompting the league to issue supplemental discipline beyond the in-game penalty assessment.

Ending Clean Streak

Jarvis entered the contest riding a remarkable 41-game streak without taking a penalty. The Hurricanes forward had established himself among the cleanest players in the league, being one of the only active players with penalty-free streaks exceeding 30 games while averaging more than 15 minutes per night.

The clean record came to a crashing halt in spectacular fashion against Columbus. Jarvis shattered his disciplined approach with multiple infractions that swung momentum firmly in the Blue Jackets' direction.

Double Trouble

The Garland high stick represented the second double minor penalty Jarvis accumulated for stick infractions during the game. The Carolina forward had already been assessed four minutes for high-sticking Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski in the first period before repeating the offense against Garland.

Carolina’s Seth Jarvis has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for high-sticking Columbus’ Conor Garland. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 18, 2026

The early penalty against Werenski shifted momentum away from the Hurricanes after a strong start. Columbus capitalized on the extended power play opportunity to seize control of the contest and never relinquished their advantage.

Jarvis has compiled 13 penalty minutes since ending his lengthy streak of clean hockey. The normally disciplined forward appeared out of sorts throughout the evening, costing his team valuable momentum in a crucial Metropolitan Division matchup.

Hurricanes Fall

Carolina suffered a 5-1 defeat to Columbus in the lopsided affair. The Hurricanes managed just 27 shots on goal while allowing 29 attempts against as the Blue Jackets dominated large stretches of the contest.

The loss dropped Carolina's record while Columbus strengthened its playoff positioning. The Hurricanes will look to bounce back, while Jarvis serves as a costly lesson in discipline.

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