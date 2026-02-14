Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis Makes Olympic Debut vs. Switzerland

Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis’ Olympic dreams have finally come true.

After being a healthy scratch in Team Canada’s 5-0 win in the Olympic opener on Feb. 12, Jarvis suited up and took the ice against Switzerland. The Canadians, thanks to some nifty plays by Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, took home the 5-1 victory to move to 2-0 at the Games.

While Jarvis didn’t score a goal — he came extraordinarily close to getting a puck past Switzerland goalie Akira Schmid on a one-on-one fast break in the third period, but Schmid stood tall — he did log 9:19 minutes of ice time. That might not seem like a lot, but it’s far more than he expected to record just one week ago, when he wasn’t on the roster at all.

From Olympic Scratch to Olympic Ice

Feb 1, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) takes a shot against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Jarvis’ journey to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games was a unique one. After originally being left off Team Canada’s roster when it was announced in early January, Jarvis figured his chances of representing his country in Italy were a lost cause. He booked a flight to Cabo for the break and decided to enjoy the three-week layoff from the arduous NHL season.

“I think I blew that opportunity already,” Jarvis said Feb. 4 in regard to being an injury replacement, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

But then his fortunes turned. Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point went down with an injury on Jan. 12, and there was doubt he was going to be able to participate at the Games. Eventually, that doubt turned into certainty: Point couldn’t go. In need of a replacement, Team Canada and head coach Jon Cooper turned to Jarvis. Instead of heading to Cabo, the 24-year-old from Winnipeg would be making the trip to Milan to play in the world’s most prestigious international event.

Jarvis’ Production Speaks for Itself

Jarvis’ inclusion on Canada’s roster was well-deserved, even if it came a little late. Through his first five seasons in the NHL, all of which have been with the Hurricanes, he has scored 121 goals and tallied 135 assists. He has consistently been one of the Hurricanes’ most formidable scorers, a trend that has continued into the 2025-26 season as he has accumulated 43 points via 25 goals and 18 assists over the course of 49 games.

His time with Team Canada during last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off also played a role in him being named to the roster. Jarvis appeared in three games during the Face-Off, including the gold medal match against the United States. He put up one point on an assist on a Brad Marchand goal in the first period of a 4-3 victory over Finland. Some more scoring like that would do wonders for Canada’s hopes of taking home the gold.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!