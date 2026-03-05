Hurricanes Owner Agrees to Sell Minority Stake at Record Valuation
Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon has reportedly finalizing a deal to offload 12.5% of his franchise for a valuation that pegs the club at $2.66 billion. Three investors are coming aboard as minority partners, though their names remain confidential.
The agreement places the Hurricanes among the most valuable transactions in NHL history. Only a handful of deals have approached this territory, including Montreal's partial sale two years ago and Toronto's inclusion in the broader Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment valuation.
Dundon is simultaneously orchestrating a $4.25 billion acquisition of the Portland Trail Blazers. That NBA deal should finalize within weeks, creating speculation about whether the Hurricanes sale provides capital for the basketball purchase.
Representatives for the organization have declined to address the financial structure or any links between the two deals. The Trail Blazers transaction involves the estate of deceased owner Paul Allen.
Franchise Value Skyrockets Since Purchase
When Dundon bought the team seven years ago, he paid $420 million for a struggling operation that hadn't qualified for the postseason in nine straight springs. Attendance ranked near the bottom of the league, with crowds averaging just over 13,000.
Recent valuations from industry analysts put the current worth at $1.92 billion when calculating a controlling ownership position. That figure jumped nearly 50% year-over-year, making the Hurricanes one of hockey's fastest-appreciating assets.
Business Metrics Reflect On-Ice Success
The transformation extends across every revenue stream. Dundon's Hurricanes have reached the playoffs in all seven seasons under his watch, advancing to the conference finals three times.
Attendance surged to become a top-10 draw league-wide. Last season saw every home date sell out, pushing average capacity past 18,700. The sellout run extended beyond 100 consecutive games heading into this campaign.
Financial performance exploded alongside the wins. Season-ticket sales more than tripled in revenue generation. Corporate partnerships nearly tripled their contribution. Premium seating jumped close to fourfold in value.
Beyond the arena, Dundon secured development rights for 80 surrounding acres. That mixed-use project positions the franchise for additional revenue growth independent of game-day operations, cementing the Hurricanes' financial upside for future ownership groups.
