What Each Metropolitan Division Buyer Needs at Trade Deadline

The Metropolitan Division has been more competitive this year than it has in recent years. The Hurricanes are leading the charge per usual, but the Pittsburgh Penguins, the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets are not far behind.

The race for the Metro division should come down to the final few weeks of the regular season. And with the Metro being a race, it spells that those four teams are in need of roster upgrades before the NHL Trade Deadline passes in March.

The four Metro teams that have a legit shot in the playoffs should buy and upgrade their roster, but not all four might. But if they do, this is each team's biggest need.

Hurricanes: Goaltender

Usually, Freddie Andersen is the one who has been the backstop for the Hurricanes in the playoffs the last few seasons. But this season, he has not been performing so well and has had his job overtaken by newcomer Brandon Bussi.

And in the playoffs, goaltending is a huge deal, and teams need to get stops in big moments. And it does not seem like the Hurricanes are going to be able to trust Andersen for much longer. So, an upgrade for him is most feasible here to compete with Bussi for postseason starts.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Depth Right Side Defenseman

The Penguins have surprised everyone so far this season under new head coach Dan Muse and are sitting pretty in second place in the Metro Division. And with the Penguins finally being back in the playoff picture after missing the last 3 years, this is new territory.

The Penguins announced recently that veteran Kris Letang is going to be out for a few weeks and Jack St. Ivany is going to be out for a few weeks as well, both with injuries. The Penguins realistically cannot go into the playoffs with Connor Clifton or Ryan Graves as their 3RD. They are going to need an upgrade.

Jan 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

New York Islanders: Bottom Pairing Defenseman

The Islanders are a team that does not have a lot of weaknesses, especially with their defensemen. They have superstar 18-year-old rookie Matthew Schaefer, Ryan Pulock, and Adam Pelech, among others.

But as of late, Scott Mayfield has really struggled. And finding a replacement for him might do wonders for the Islanders, especially come playoff time. They have lost playoff rounds in years past because of defensive lapses and correcting that seems to be a solution.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Top Six Forward if Marchenko Misses Time

Right before the Olympic break began, Kirill Marchenko missed the last few games while Danton Heinen took his place on the top line. And if Marchenko were to miss more time after the Olympic break, the Blue Jackets might want to look for a top-six forward.

There is no need for them to roll with Danton Heinen on the top line, especially come April, if they are to complete this miraculous run under Rick Bowness and make the dance. They are going to need a top six that can score and Heinen is streaky.

