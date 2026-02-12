Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis Healthy Scratch in Team Canada Olympic Opener

Seth Jarvis, Travis Sanheim and Darcy Kuemper served as the healthy scratches for Team Canada’s opener against Czechia at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

This latest news surrounding Jarvis comes after he was revealed to have been the next man up for Team Canada, as he has replaced Brayden Point on the roster. Point became unavailable to play due to an undisclosed injury. The NHL and Team Canada announced on Feb. 5 that Jarvis — a Carolina Hurricanes forward — would serve as his replacement. Point has not seen action on the ice since Jan. 12, when he left after scoring a power-play goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period during an eventual 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

On the play, Flyers' defenseman Cam York fell on Point's right leg; Point had to then be helped off the ice.

Jarvis previously helped Canada to win gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season and currently has 43 points across 25 goals and 18 assists on the league season so far.

Team Canada Takes 1-0 Lead Over Czechia Following First Period

Jordan Binnington got the start in the net for Canada's opening game of the 2026 Winter Olympics, with Sam Bennett being listed as the extra forward. Shea Theodore served as the seventh defenseman.

The NHL Olympic break began on Feb. 6. Canada's first game is against Czechia on Feb. 12, with youngster Macklin Celebrini scoring Canada's first goal of the tournament towards the very end of the opening frame.

Jan 31, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Jarvis was originally considered a noteworthy name left off the original Team Canada roster. He was one of the last forwards cut when the original 25-man roster was selected in late December.

Fellow Tampa Bay teammate Anthony Cirelli has also withdrawn from the Milano Cortina Games due to injury (shoulder). Cirelli was replaced by Bennett.

Jarvis, who is 24, was the youngest member of Canada’s 4 Nations team and finished that event with one assist in three games. The right-shot winger earned the nod over a list of other potential replacement players that include Wyatt Johnston, Mark Scheifele, Zach Hyman, youngster Connor Bedard and Morgan Geekie.

Jarvis was originally selected by Carolina with the No. 13 selection of the 2020 NHL Draft and has a career total of 256 points across 352 games played.

Following the conclusion of play over Czechia, Team Canada will then transition to facing off against France on Feb. 15.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!