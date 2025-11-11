Seth Jarvis Highlights Key Reasons For Hurricanes' Comeback Win vs. Toronto
The Carolina Hurricanes didn’t just come back against the Maple Leafs — they imposed their will and took Toronto completely out of the game.
Down two in the second period, Carolina clawed its way back with relentless pressure, scoring three straight goals to steal a 5-4 win in Toronto. It was their fourth consecutive victory, and perhaps the most telling yet of what’s fueling their 11-4 start.
Toronto seemed in control early, riding a pair of William Nylander first period goals and another from Auston Matthews in the second to build a 4-2 lead. But as has become routine under Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina never flinched. The Hurricanes kept coming, wearing down Toronto with their structure and speed.
Sean Walker sparked the rally late in the second, Taylor Hall tied it early in the third, and rookie Logan Stankoven buried the go-ahead goal midway through the frame — capping a three-goal comeback that had Leafs fans stunned.
Carolina outshot Toronto 22-2 in the third period, a staggering stat that tells the real story of what went wrong for the boys in blue. Every shift in the final frame tilted the ice further in the Hurricanes’ favor, and when the Leafs began to crack under the weight of it all, Seth Jarvis knew exactly why.
Strong Leadership That Doesn’t Blink
In the post-game media scrum, when asked how the Hurricanes managed to stay composed while down and frustrated in the second period, Jarvis pointed straight to the team’s foundation.
“I think our leadership — it starts with Roddy, but it trickles down to Gordo, Marti, Seabass, all these guys that make sure we’re sticking to what’s working,” Jarvis said. “Even when we’re down, but we’re hitting posts, getting chances, we had a feeling it was gonna come eventually. We just had to stay the course, and obviously that’s tough to do sometimes, but tonight especially that’s what we did — and that’s why we’re successful.”
That confidence has long defined Carolina’s culture. Under Brind’Amour, they’ve become a team that doesn’t waver when the puck bounces the wrong way. Their belief in structure and in each other is what turns frustration into fuel.
A Forecheck That Smothers
If leadership kept Carolina steady, their forecheck broke Toronto apart.
“I think we were really able to establish our forecheck,” Jarvis said. “When they struggle getting pucks out of the zone, that feeds into our play. We were doing a good job staying above it, creating turnovers. Just being able to keep the pressure on them, make them high-flip it out or struggle to get the puck out, that’s what our game thrives on.”
It’s become Carolina’s signature: constant pressure that doesn’t allow opponents to breathe. By the time the third period began, the Leafs were pinned, their transition game gone, their energy spent.
With their fourth straight win, the Hurricanes now sit in a three-way tie for the NHL’s third-best record at 11-4. Jarvis has been a major part of that surge, ranking second on the team with 15 points — 10 goals and five assists — through 15 games. And if his postgame answers are any indication, Carolina’s success isn’t built on luck or streaks. It’s built on belief, leadership, and a forecheck that can suffocate anyone.
