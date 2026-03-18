Sidney Crosby Returns to Penguins Lineup for First Time Since Injury

After a scary injury and some missed time, the Pittsburgh Penguins are set to have their captain back in the lineup for the stretch run.

Penguins center and captain Sidney Crosby hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury during Team Canada's quarterfinals matchup of the 2026 Winter Olympics. He's been out for several weeks, but recently made strides in his recovery and resumed skating with the team.

At a recent morning skate, Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin made it clear that his long-time running mate and team captain is back in the lineup when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes. SportsNet Pittsburgh reporter Hailey Hunter first shared the update and head coach Dan Muse confirmed that Crosby would return.

Malkin joyfully walking off the ice just now to all of us media. “Guys he’s back. Crosby back!” — Hailey Hunter (@TheHaileyHunter) March 18, 2026

What Crosby's Return Means for Penguins

The Penguins are in the middle of a heated race for the playoffs, and the return of Crosby comes at the perfect time. It's been a surprising campaign for Pittsburgh already, but the team isn't keen on stopping in the regular season.

It's been three seasons since the Penguins were in the playoffs, but they are on the verge of returning to the postseason. That is why Crosby's return contest is the ideal one, as they take on the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes in a divisional showdown. These two points are critical, as the Pens have just 15 games remaining in their regular-season schedule.

They need all of the firepower they can get as they try to gain more ground on the Canes and secure their spot in the playoffs. Crosby has been having an excellent campaign as he tries to help end the Penguins' playoff drought. In 56 regular-season contests before his injury, he led the Pens in scoring with 27 goals and 59 points.

Jan 25, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (87) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The Crowded Eastern Conference

The Penguins are currently 34-18-15 with 83 points and are tied with the New York Islanders for second place in the Metro. The two squads are neck-and-neck, but it's not just these organizations in the running.

In the Metropolitan Division alone, the Columbus Blue Jackets are breathing down their necks. The Blue Jackets are just two points shy of the Penguins and Islanders.

Meanwhile, Columbus is right alongside the Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings all battling for the final Wild Card Spots.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!