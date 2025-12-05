Blackhawks' Connor Bedar Continues to Be Something Special
Connor Bedard is no longer a promising young player trying to find his way in the NHL. He's arrived, and the Chicago Blackhawks are reaping the benefits. Bedard scored again in a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings, extending his goal streak to three games and continuing a dominant stretch that's turning heads across the league.
The goal came just nine seconds into a power play in the second period, with Bedard charging the crease and sweeping in Tyler Bertuzzi's centering pass to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.
It was Bedard's fourth goal and sixth point in his past three games, numbers that would be impressive for any player but feel almost routine for the way he's been producing lately.
An Absurd Run of Production
The bigger picture is even more staggering. Bedard has 39 points in his past 27 games, with 18 goals and 21 assists perfectly balanced across that stretch. That's the kind of production that puts you in conversations with the league's elite, and Bedard is doing it at just 20 years old.
Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill has watched Bedard's evolution up close, and after Thursday's win, he made it clear that what we're seeing isn't just a hot streak or a good start to the season.
This is who Connor Bedard is now. "I think he's obviously taken that big, big step this year to that next level. And this isn't a good start to me. It is kind of what he is."
That's a significant statement from Blashill. He's not treating this as a flash in the pan or a player riding some unsustainable luck. This is Bedard's baseline now, the standard he's set for himself moving forward.
Doing It Different Ways
What stands out most about Bedard's game right now is the versatility in how he's creating offense. He's not just scoring goals one way or setting up teammates with the same pass over and over. He's beating defenders in multiple ways, generating chances from different areas, and making everyone around him better.
"We see it on a nightly basis. He does it different ways, gets opportunities different ways, and sets up a lot of guys too. He honestly probably could have more points, to be honest with you. It's just been a good maturation process for him."
Blashill's final point is telling. Bedard could have even more points than he already does, which is a scary thought considering he's already producing at an elite level. The maturation process is complete, and the Blackhawks finally have the superstar they've been waiting for since drafting him first overall.
Chicago won Thursday's game, but the bigger story is watching Bedard become the player everyone hoped he would be.