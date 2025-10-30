Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Has Entered His Hat Trick Era
The Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard played a significant role in the team's recent win over the Ottawa Senators. Not only did he help win the game, but he also got his first hat trick in his NHL career.
Bedard can finally cross off an NHL hat trick from his list of things to do. Hats went flying onto the ice on Oct 28th when Bedard got his first career hat trick. The Blackhawks started scoring early on, then Bedard got his hatty, and they ended up outscoring the Senators 3-7.
This 20-year-old is already a star. He was selected in the 2023 NHL draft by the Blackhawks in the first round as first overall pick and has excelled ever since. In his first season, 2023-24, he produced 22 goals and 39 assists. The following year, he beat his goals by one, finishing with 23 goals and 44 assists. Now, in this season, he has six goals and six assists, incredible production this early in the season.
Bedard has many titles tied to his name, including the E.J. McGuire Award in his 2022-23 season. This award is given to the NHL draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism. He was also given the Calder Memorial Trophy in the 2023-24 season. This trophy is most special because it symbolizes that he is the most proficient player in the NHL during his first season.
One Game, Three Goals and a Statement
Bedard has the most points of any player so far this season. It’s not surprising given his skill and attention to the game, whether an individual contest is going well or not.
"That’s how hockey is … sometimes it’s going in, sometimes it’s not," he said during his post-game media availability.
Bedard was clearly ecstatic when he got his hat trick. With hats flying down at him, he gave the crowd an incredible celebration. The crowd at the United Center was a joyous a sea of red, screaming and chanting Bedard’s name.
While Bedard could have gotten a natural hat trick that night, the Senators managed to sneak some goals between his goal lineup. Despite that, Bedard got his hat trick, and the crowd got to listen to and scream along to the goal song seven times.
Head Coach Jeff Blashill also spoke to the media regarding Bedard, who he seemed to believe is just getting started.
“I think it's a really good start for Connor,"
