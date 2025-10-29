Breakaway on SI

Hot Start Pushing Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard to Next Level

His early success is propelling Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks to the next level.

Jacob Punturi

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) looks to pass the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Blackhawks have a winning record through their first 10 games. They’ve won five of their last seven games and they just posted seven goals in their latest victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Leading the charge for the Blackhawks is third-year center Connor Bedard. He recorded the first hat-trick of his career in their win over the Senators, boosting his season totals to six goals and six assists for 12 points in the first 10 games. That type of production is exactly the type of start Chicago was hoping to see, and it’s propelling Bedard and the Blackhawks to the next level.

Letting It Rip

Bedard scored a natural hat-trick for the first of his career, recording three consecutive goals for the Hawks. One of those tallies came on the power play as well, but all three of the goals shared one commonality. They were absolute rockets off of Bedard’s stick. Firing them off from three different areas of the ice for each goal, he flashed that deceptive release each time to beat the Senators goaltender.

Oct 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) celebrates his hat trick against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Skating Leads the Way

It was Bedard’s second goal of the game that really stood out. Receiving the puck in his own end, he skates with control for about 100 or so feet into the offensive zone, dangles around a few lazy poke check attempts at the blue line and then nets a wrist shot that he unleashes around the face-off dots.

From the poise, the puck control, the skating and the decision-making, it was just a masterclass of a play. Bedard showed how much his speed and edge work has improved, something he committed to working on during the offseason.

As that has improved, the game has slowed down for him. He’s in control all the time and the plays he’s making are looking easier and easier for him to produce.

Head Coach Approved

In his first season as the Blackhawks head coach, Jeff Blashill has his team on the right track. They currently sit in a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. It’s early in the regular season, but for the Hawks it’s a huge step forward.

Blashill credits Bedard’s work ethic for his and the team’s strong start. Speaking to reporters after the game, he talked about how his two-way effort has been setting the tone for their early winning record.

“I think Connor’s had a great start to the year,” he said. “He’s done so many things the right way. He’s defending hard, he’s stopping on pucks, he’s doing a lot of things that create, that are winning hockey habits.”

The Hawks are winning, that’s for sure. As they try to sustain it and reach that next level officially, Bedard continues to lead the effort.

