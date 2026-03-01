Blackhawks Forward Top Name to Watch Before Trade Deadline

The Chicago Blackhawks have fallen out of the playoff picture as the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline nears. With just days until it passes, the franchise has officially entered seller mode.

That means the Blackhawks will likely move on from players like captain Nick Foligno, forwards Jason Dickinson and Ilya Mikheyev, and defenseman Connor Murphy.

But there's one other player who is at the top of the trade market, one who isn't receiving as much attention. Despite this, Tyler Bertuzzi is arguably one of the best players available and could be moved before the Deadline.

Why Is Bertuzzi the Top Target?

Bertuzzi is one of those tried-and-tested players in the NHL. He can fit in anywhere and find success, and that's been the case once again in Chicago. After scoring 23 goals last year, he's already posted 26 in 56 contests this season.

The 31-year-old winger has the two-way production and impact that any contending team needs. He's a net-front presence on the power play and a general nuisance in the offensive zone. On the defensive side of the puck, he's just as pesky and irritating. He's physical, chippy and capable of getting under his opponent's skin.

Another reason is due to the way his contract is structured. Not only is he affordable, making $5.5 million for two more years, but he also contains a no-movement clause that is very easy to work around.

This season, Bertuzzi's contract contains a 10-team no-trade list. That means there are 24 other franchises he cannot block a trade to. For the down-and-out Hawks, it provides even more opportunity to get a suitable return for the talented winger. Next year, that drops to eight teams, then to six in the final season of the deal.

That also means that whatever team acquires him isn't locked in despite his contract running through the 2027-2028 season. If a team acquires him and it doesn't work out, they could find another trade partner down the road.

Which Teams Might Be Interested in Bertuzzi?

Any team with a chance at the Stanley Cup should be interested in acquiring Bertuzzi, but there are a few that stand out.

The first is the Colorado Avalanche. After sending defenseman Sam Girard to the Pittsburgh Penguins, they cleared crucial salary cap space. The writing on the wall is clear, and the Avs are shopping for another scoring forward. Bertuzzi fits the bill as a top-six winger who could add a dynamic element alongside players

Here's another wildcard team to watch in this: the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres are a wagon right now and they are just four points shy of the Atlantic Division lead. A team with the Stanley Cup in their sights for the first time in two decades could use some fortification on offense. Bertuzzi could come in, Buffalo would absorb his cap hit with ease, and the Sabres would become an even bigger threat in the Eastern Conference.

Some other teams to keep an eye on are the Los Angeles Kings and the Montreal Canadiens. Both are in need of more offense and have the assets to spend before the Deadline.

