Blackhawks Star Looking Ahead to Matchup with Former Captain

Connor Bedard acknowledged the bittersweet reality of facing former captain Nick Foligno when Chicago Blackhawks meet the Minnesota Wild later this month. The Blackhawks traded Foligno to the Wild for future considerations, allowing him to join brother Marcus for the first time in their NHL careers.

The teams will meet March 17 and March 19, providing quick reunions between Foligno and his former teammates. Bedard offered both humor and genuine happiness for his departed captain's opportunity to chase a championship alongside family.

Playful Warning for Former Captain

Bedard injected levity into discussions about the upcoming matchups. The 19-year-old issued a tongue-in-cheek warning for Foligno when the teams take the ice against each other.

"He better keep his head up out there for the boys," Bedard said (per The Athletic) with obvious affection for his former captain.

Mar 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno (17) and center Connor Bedard (98) against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The comment reflected the close bond the two developed during Foligno's three seasons mentoring Chicago's young core. Bedard admitted the visual adjustment will require getting used to.

"That's going to be weird, for sure," he said about seeing Foligno in Wild colors. "I think he's going to look a little ugly in those jerseys. It'll be weird playing against him."

Embracing Brothers Playing Together

Beyond the jokes, Bedard expressed genuine excitement for the Foligno brothers' opportunity. The 38-year-old Nick will play alongside 34-year-old Marcus for the first time after lengthy NHL careers that previously never intersected.

"We're excited for him, too," Bedard noted when discussing the trade's emotional significance. "He talked about playing with his brother, and obviously that's a good team in Minnesota."

The young star acknowledged the rarity and special nature of siblings finally sharing NHL ice. "I don't have a brother, but I know guys that do, and you grow up playing mini sticks and then hopefully on the same team in minor hockey," Bedard explained.

He recognized the unique timing for Nick Foligno's career stage. "For him, at this stage of his career, to get to do that, it's pretty special for him," Bedard said. "That's going to be really cool."

Emotional Transition Complete

The trade capped Chicago's deadline week, which saw the franchise move its entire leadership group. Murphy, Dickinson and Dach all departed before Foligno's move, leaving Bedard and other young players to assume greater responsibility.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Bedard will serve as the Blackhawks' alternate captains for the remainder of the season. The Blackhawks sit 23-28-10 and occupy seventh place in the Central Division, focused on development rather than playoff contention.

Minnesota acquired Foligno to bolster its third-place Central Division standing at 36-16-10. The Wild trail Colorado by nine points while chasing their own championship aspirations, with the reunited brothers leading the charge.

