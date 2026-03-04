Connor Bedard Earns Blackhawks Alternate Captain Patch

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks will officially wear the "A" for the rest of the season.

The young Blackhawks star was seen sporting the alternate captain patch against the Winnipeg Jets in wake of Connor Murphy's trade. The Edmonton Oilers traded for Murphy — a defenseman — on March 2 in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick. As part of the deal, the Blackhawks will retain 50% of Murphy's salary. Murphy was in the midst of his final season of a four-year contract worth $4.4 million annually. The move was made ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Head Coach Jeff Blashill confirmed postgame to the media that "Bedsy" will now be wearing the "A" at least until the end of the year.

"He's earned it with his commitment to winning hockey," Blashill said. "That's the biggest thing I talked to him about today. He's very competitive; he works hard every day."

Winnipeg defeated Chicago, 3-2, in OT on March 3. Bedard had two assists and three shots on goal, with teammates Ryan Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scoring for the Blackhawks.

Center Mark Scheifele had the game winner for the Jets at the 2:54 mark of overtime.

Bedard said while it is positive to be recognized with the "A," it is not going to change too much of his character.

"There's guys like Murph, like Dicky [Jason Dickinson], like Fliggy [Nick Foligno] that we've learned from for a couple years now," Bedard said. "Obviously the letter doesn't change anything you do as a person, but it's nice to be recognized like that."

Bedard is only 20, and was drafted by Chicago at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He has 185 points across his career so far (70 goals, 115 assists). This year, he has seen 57 points across 48 games played.

Feb 28, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) during the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

The Blackhawks currently sit with 56 points in the Central Division with a 23-28-10 overall record. Chicago next sees action on March 6 against the Vancouver Canucks before hitting the road to take on the Dallas Stars on March 8.

Bedard previously scored his first league hat trick against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 28, 2025. The Blackhawks selected him at the coveted aforementioned No. 1 spot following him winning the Canadian Hockey League Top Prospect, Top Scorer, and David Branch Player of the Year awards after leading the WHL in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.24) in 57 regular-season games.

He also previously led all players at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with 23 points and helped Canada to win the gold.

Bedard being named alternate captain comes after his great-great uncle, James Bedard, played 22 games over two seasons with the Black Hawks from 1949-51.

