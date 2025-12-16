Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard Shares Surprising Hockey Canada Update

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard finally addressed his injury situation publicly, and the revelation came with a surprising detail about Hockey Canada's communication, or lack thereof.

Appearing on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Frank Nazar, the Blackhawks star confirmed he's dealing with a shoulder issue and disclosed that Hockey Canada hasn't reached out to him personally to check on his status.

This comes as a surprise for many, as the young star is already being seen by many as a cornerstone for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. And the complete absence of any communication from the governing body has raised some eyebrows.

Keeping Details Vague

When Elliotte Friedman asked Bedard to update listeners on exactly what he's dealing with, the 20-year-old acknowledged the news hadn't been made public yet and chose to keep specifics limited.

"I guess it probably hasn't come out yet, so I'll keep it vague. But yeah, just a shoulder thing. But it's feeling pretty good. So just kind of start that rehab process and hopefully be back as soon as possible, obviously."

The positive note is that Bedard says the shoulder is feeling good, and he's already in the rehabilitation phase. That suggests this isn't a long-term injury that will derail his season or Canada's Olympic plans.

No Direct Contact From Hockey Canada

Kyle Bukauskas asked Bedard if anyone from Hockey Canada had reached out to check on how he's doing. The answer was telling. "Not to me personally, maybe to Kyle or the agent or something, but I'm not too sure of that. Obviously, I think that's something they would do and just see."

Bedard seemed to suggest that Hockey Canada might have contacted his agent Kyle Davidson or someone else in his circle, but nobody from the organization had spoken directly with him about the injury.

He acknowledged that information travels fast in hockey, so Hockey Canada likely knows his status through other channels. "I'm sure stuff comes out quick. You'll probably get a text about the exact day I'll be back. But no, I think maybe to them, but not to me personally."

Olympic Implications

The timing of Bedard's injury and lack of direct communication from Hockey Canada is noteworthy given the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan are only a couple months away. Bedard could be one of Canada's most important players, a generational talent who could be the face of the team.

You'd think Hockey Canada would want to maintain close contact with a player of Bedard's caliber, especially when he's dealing with an upper-body injury that could impact his availability or performance leading into Olympic preparation.

Now, many think this is simply because the body is getting updates from some other channel or is biding its time before saying anything. But for a player of Bedard’s caliber who also happens to be central to Canada’s quest for an Olympic gold, things look a little blurry.

Recovery Timeline Unclear

Bedard didn't provide a specific timeline for his return, keeping things intentionally vague for now. The good news is his positive tone about how the shoulder is responding to treatment suggests this won't be a lengthy absence.

The Blackhawks need their superstar back as soon as possible, and Canada needs him healthy and ready for what could be a defining moment in his young career.

