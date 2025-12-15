Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Placed on IR
The Chicago Blackhawks will be without Connor Bedard for at least a week after the team placed the star center on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The transaction is retroactive to Dec. 12, the day on which Bedard sustained the ailment.
Bedard suffered the injury — one Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill called a “freak accident” — with less than one second to go in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Blues forward Brayden Schenn pushed Bedard to the ground after the final faceoff of the game, which left him lying on the ice in pain. He left the ice grabbing his right arm or shoulder and hurriedly scampered off to the locker room.
With Bedard’s placement on injured reserve being retroactive to Dec. 12, the 20-year-old from British Columbia will be eligible to return to action as soon as Dec. 19. If that optimistic scenario transpires, then Bedard would have only missed a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 13, as well as two road bouts in Canada against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.
In lieu of Bedard’s placement on injured reserve, the Blackhawks announced that they recalled defenseman Ethan Del Mastro and goalie Laurent Brossoit from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Blashill Calls Bedard Injury a ‘Freak Accident’
Following the team’s defeat to St. Louis — the game in which Bedard was injured — Blashill spoke to the media and called Bedard’s injury a “freak accident.”
Prior to Chicago’s contest against the Red Wings the following day, Blashill clarified that statement by adding further information regarding how Bedard suffered the injury.
“First of all, Brayden Schenn’s a really good hockey player; he’s not trying to do damage to him there,” Blashill said. “He literally, Connor gets injured before any push happens, to be honest with you. So, it really had no bearing on the play.
“It’s super unfortunate — 0.8 seconds left, we didn’t foresee that happening. That’s the way it goes. That’s the way life goes sometimes.”
Bedard’s Presence Will Be Missed
While the longevity of Bedard’s absence is not yet known — though it can be assumed that it’s not super long since he wasn’t placed on long-term injured reserve — what is known is that he will be missed on the ice. Through 31 games in 2025, Bedard’s posted 44 points on 19 goals and 25 assists. His scoring has put him in line to play for Team Canada once the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games roll around in February.
If Bedard only missed the minimum requirement of seven days, then he’ll be available for the team’s contest against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 20. In the meantime, the Blackhawks will battle the Maple Leafs on Dec. 16 and the Canadiens on Dec. 18 as they look to move up the standings, even with Bedard not in the lineup.
