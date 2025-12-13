Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Suffers Frightening Shoulder Injury

The Chicago Blackhawks are holding their breath as they await more information regarding budding star Connor Bedard’s injury in the team’s 3-2 narrow loss to the St. Louis Blues. Bedard left the ice following the game holding his right arm and was clearly in a lot of pain.

Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill didn’t have a lot to say regarding Bedard’s status, but he did say that the 20-year-old center and former No. 1 overall pick wouldn’t play against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. He also stated that the team would have more information about Bedard’s status on Monday before the team embarks on a road trip that starts in Toronto on Dec. 16.

Connor Bedard got injured and had to hurry to the locker room after this play to end the game pic.twitter.com/DzjpgWCgYa — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 13, 2025

“I think it’s a freak accident, to be honest with you,” Blashill said following the game.

If Bedard is out for a long period of time, that would be a major blow to a Blackhawks offense that sorely needs him in the lineup at all costs.

The Injury Happened at the Worst Time

Dec 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) faces off against Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

With less than one second remaining, the Blackhawks had one last chance to complete what would have been an awesome comeback. Chicago had gone down 3-1 after the second period but had brought that deficit back to one after Andre Burakovsky netted his eighth goal of the season — thanks to Bedard’s second assist of the contest — early in the final frame of the game.

The Blackhawks had tried their best to find that game-tying score but needed a miracle with 0.8 seconds left on the clock. Bedard was tasked with winning the faceoff, a feat which he succeeded in doing, but potentially at a great cost.

After Bedard won the duel, Blues forward Brayden Schenn — who was on the other side of the faceoff dot — shoved him to the ice. As the horn sounded signaling that the game had come to an end, Bedard got up grabbing his right arm or shoulder and clearly in loads of pain. He quickly skated off the ice, and according to teammate Wyatt Kaiser, “ran into the training room quick.”

Bedard’s Presence Is Crucial to the Blackhawks’ Success

Whether Bedard is absent for one game or 100, the point remains that without him in the lineup, the Blackhawks are a shell of themselves. Through 31 games, Bedard has notched 44 points — 19 goals and 25 assists — and is one of the best forwards in the NHL. If he keeps up this pace — assuming he swiftly returns and everything is fine — he could potentially be showered with many awards once the season concludes.

Long story short, Chicago goes as Bedard goes. While the team and its fans wait to learn how long — or how short — they’ll be without him, it’s safe to say they’ll be hoping and praying that everything is OK.

