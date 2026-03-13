Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Silences Mammoth Fans in OT Win

"Logan Cooley is your daddy," is what Utah Mammoth fans told to Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard over and over again on the evening of March 12.

It didn't phase Bedard. Nor did it phase the rest of the Blackhawks as they took down the Mammoth 3-2 in an overtime win at the Delta Center — with Bedard himself scoring the OT winner off a rebound from teammate Alex Vlasic.

En route to the winner Bedard gave the Mammoth fans a show with his attitude. That Utah fan who was previously chirping at Bedard? The young alternate captain stared daggers at him following scoring the equalizer early in the third period. In addition after scoring the OT winner, Bedard went right over to the glass and stared down more fans.

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reported that the fan originally taunting Bedard was McClain Lindquist, who works in the funeral business and was seated near the glass in special seating in the Zamboni tunnel.

I just talked to the fan Bedard was staring down.



"I kinda deserved it," he said.



More later. https://t.co/UpIm3oFLDq — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 13, 2026

"I kinda deserved it,” Lindquist said to Lazerus. "It was awesome. Good for him. I thought it was great."

Bedard would also chime in, saying he thought the entire situation — especially since it resulted in a win — was humorous.

“I thought it was funny,” Bedard said. “He’ll probably tell his kids about it.”

Connor Bedard Continues to Make Waves Across NHL

This latest win for Bedard and the Blackhawks gave Chicago its fourth win in four games against the Mammoth this year, including a third victory in the most recent 12 days on the calendar.

Mar 8, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) skates against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Blackhawks are currently sitting in last place in the Central Division with 61 points across a 25-29-11 overall record.

Bedard was recently given the alternate captain patch for the rest of the season following trades that caused changes to the Chicago leadership core.

Bedard previously said while it is positive to be recognized with the "A," it is not going to change too much of his character.

"There's guys like Murph, like Dicky [Jason Dickinson], like Fliggy [Nick Foligno] that we've learned from for a couple years now," Bedard said. "Obviously the letter doesn't change anything you do as a person, but it's nice to be recognized like that."

Bedard is only 20, and was drafted by Chicago at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He has 190 points across his career so far (72 goals, 118 assists). This year, he has seen 62 points across 52 games played.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!