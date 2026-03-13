Blackhawks, Senators Announce 2026 Games in Germany

The NHL has been intentionally attempting to improve their global fanbase, and that effort is taking the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators to a new location for regular season action.

The NHL and NHLPA announced that the Blackhawks and Senators will meet on international ice for two regular season games during the 2026-2027 campaign as part of the league's Global Series. The contests will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany, taking place on December 18th and December 20th.

The move is part of what the league calls their “long-term international growth strategy,” after having games in countries like Czechia, Finland and Sweden over the past few seasons, the Global Series now has a new stop in Europe. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said this about the new announcement on NHL.com.

“Our deepened commitment to Germany as an important hockey country marks a critical next chapter for the NHL," he said. "By further investing in one of Europe’s most dynamic sports markets – both through the execution of major events and the development and implementation of grassroots initiatives – we intend to strengthen our presence and build stronger connections with German fans, partners and local communities."

Senators’ Star Gets Homecoming Moment

This trip will be extra special for Senators superstar Tim Stutzle. The German forward was born in Viersen, which is a roughly 35-minute drive or 45-minute train ride from Düsseldorf. He'll get the chance, for the first time in his NHL career, to play meaningful action in front of his family and friends at home.

He spoke to NHL.com about the Global Series news, and he shared his excitement to return home and help lead even more interest in the game of hockey in Germany.

“I think German hockey has been growing a lot, and there are a lot of great players from there,” he said. “Now that they [the NHL] have been committing to playing games there and supporting kids as well. It’s huge. Hopefully it gets even more people to play hockey in Germany. It’s really exciting news."

Another NHL Superstar in Germany

While Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is a Canadian-born player, this is a chance for the NHL to market another superstar to the international market. Germany has a few premier NHL players in Stutzle, Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl and Detroit Red Wings defender Moritz Seider, and now the NHL can combine their hometown heroes with one of the North American faces of the league.

It should be a battle between the Blackhawks and Senators as they face-off in a pair of games in Germany later this year.

