Could Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Be Canada's Olympic Wild Card?

When Connor Bedard heard that he was omitted from Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, he was understandably disappointed. In his first media availability following the announcement, he expressed that disappointment but also vowed to improve his game. In other words, Bedard was in as good spirits as he could have been, taking the frustrating news in stride.

But despite the door seemingly being shut on the center’s dream of becoming an Olympian, the injury to a certain Canadian forward might have cracked it open.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point suffered a lower-body injury in the team’s 5-1 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 12. Point remained down on the ice for some time before hobbling back to the Lightning locker room with assistance.

Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper, who also happens to be behind the bench for Team Canada, said that while Point avoided the worst, he is still week-to-week. As a result, doubt has begun to percolate over whether he will be available in time to compete for Canada at the Winter Games, meaning the country may need to find a forward to replace him.

International Success Makes Bedard a Viable Option

Aug 20, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Team Canada forward Connor Bedard (16) looks for a pass in front of Team Finland defensemen Eemil Viro (6) and Team Finland goaltender Juha Jatkola (31) during the first period in the championship game during the IIHF U20 Ice Hockey World Championship at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Enter Bedard.

There is arguably no player better suited for this moment than the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. While he is young, he is no stranger to the international stage. He won a gold medal at the World Under-18 Championships in 2021 at just 16 years old. At the 2022 World Junior Championships, he scored four goals and recorded four assists as Canada once again took home gold. He repeated that feat at the 2023 World Junior Championships, with Team Canada again winning gold and Bedard breaking the Canadian record for most points in a single tournament with 21.

All told, Bedard has been there and done that in a Team Canada sweater. And while the Olympics are a different beast, it is safe to assume the ever-steady Bedard has what it takes to compete with the best of the best.

If further convincing is needed, a glance at his production during the 2025-26 season illustrates why Bedard would be deserving of the spot should Point be unable to participate. Through 33 games, he has scored 19 goals and notched 27 assists. His 46 points rank 26th in the league. Had he not missed a couple of weeks with an upper-body injury, those figures would likely be even higher.

Bedard Is an Injury Replacement

So, will Bedard be headed to Milan? As of now, the answer remains unclear. Bedard did say he was told by Team Canada officials that he is an injury replacement candidate, meaning the possibility of him playing in the Winter Games exists. All it would take is for someone to be unable to play — an unfortunate circumstance — which would open the door for Bedard to head to Italy in February.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!