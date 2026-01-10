Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Makes First Media Appearance Since Return

After missing 12 games due to injury, the Chicago Blackhawks finally got young star Connor Bedard back in the lineup.

While the matchup against the Washington Capitals did result in a 5-1 win for Washington, Chicago fans still got to see Bedard back in action. The forward returned following injuring his shoulder on a last-second faceoff against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12 after getting pushed to the ice by center Brayden Schenn. Before his absence due to the injury, the former No. 1 overall pick had recorded 19 goals and 25 assists in 31 games.

The Capitals win snapped the Blackhawks' five-game point streak and four-game winning streak.

Bedard said he was very happy to kick the rust off.

"Yeah for sure, it's nice," Bedard said when asked how it felt to be back out on the ice in a game. "It's what we all love to do and work so hard for. You always want to be playing in the games and it definitely feels good to be back."

Bedard Returns Amidst Blackhawks' Stomach Bug

Five different Capitals scored en route to Washington's win over the Blackhawks.

Though, the Athletic has reported that a stomach bug is going around the Chicago roster. The Blackhawks were without goaltenders Spencer Knight and Arvid Söderblom, forward Ilya Mikheyev and defenseman Louis Crevier against Washington.

Meaning, Bedard's return could not have come at a better time.

Chicago head coach Jeff Blashill and captain Nick Foligno sat out a recent morning skate due to illness but rejoined the team for the game.

Bedard posted four shots on goal across 17:07 TOI against the Capitals.

"I feel good," Bedard originally said ahead of his return. "Obviously, it’s not fun kind of waiting and not being able to play, so it’s exciting. There's uncontrollables in sports and you try to take that time to work on stuff ... try to get your body feeling the best you can. It sucks, nobody wants to have anything happen but it's part of the game and you just have to take that time to get better."

Prior to game action, Bedard participated in some of Chicago's practice drills this week and took part in their morning skate, but not on a line, before a 7-3 win against the Blues.

The Blackhawks and Bedard look to turn things around at the Nashville Predators on Jan. 10; puck drop is slated for 8:00 p.m. EST.

"Hopefully [against Nashville] it can be a different result," Bedard said.

Chicago has 43 points in the Central Division with a 18-19-7 overall record, while the Predators are coming off a 2-1 shootout win over the New York Islanders.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!